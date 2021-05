The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 11 cents more than on this day last week and is $1.22 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.96 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.59 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.03, which is nine cents more when compared to this day last week and is $1.17 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.