Following two productive committee work weeks, House Democrats returned to session this week and passed legislation to further advance our nation’s principles of equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Thursday’s passage of the Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act, a package of bills to reform and curb abuses in the debt collection industry, was an important step to modernize federal laws around debt collection and protecting consumers. Today, the House passed the bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which would require that employers provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers – and guarantee that pregnant workers can seek those accommodations without fear of retaliation or discrimination.