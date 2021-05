Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Odor (knee) took ground balls in the infield Sunday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. The door remains open for Odor to return from the injured list during the Yankees' three-game series in Baltimore next weekend, but Boone was unwilling to say whether the veteran infielder would be activated when first eligible. With Luke Voit (knee) on track to come off the IL on Tuesday, Odor will presumably have to settle for a reserve role whenever he's reinstated.