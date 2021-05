May 14-Aug. 1, 2021 (closed Mondays except for Memorial Day) PURPLE PETALS AND THE MONTH OF MAY? You might immediately think of the word "jacaranda," a wonderful word to think about, for the spectacular trees are seen in full and fabulous bloom, in several Golden State cities, come the fifth month. It's hard not to stop and admire the first blooming jacaranda tree you see as May deepens, because they're so incredibly, well, purple. But there's another California bloomer that also wears a purple-pretty crown around this time of year, and into the start of summertime, too. It's lavender, and while not every community sports a spread of the fragrant herb, a few lucky towns, villages, and ranches are known for their floral fields of lav-y loveliness. It so happens that a place with another bright hue in its name, Cherry Valley, is a notable nexus for all things lavender. Look to...