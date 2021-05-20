newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UCLA’s Justin Frye Says Training Camp Is Fun

By Tony Siracusa (CFB Managing Editor)
lastwordonsports.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how tedious Spring camp can be with all the repetition and extra work, UCLA’s Justin Frye swears this is fun. The UCLA assistant throws out a lot of similes and mixed metaphors in explaining what is going on in preparation for the 2021 season. Frye preaches fundamentals, even to his veteran offensive line. But at the end of the conversation on any topic regarding UCLA football Frye puts in the effort to convince you how much fun this is.

lastwordonsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Justin Frye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#American Football#Ucla Football#Offensive Line Coach#Head Football Coach#Backs Coach#Offensive Linemen#The Band#Training Camp#Fun#Tedious Spring Camp#Spring Football#Offensive Coordinator#Quarterbacks#Veteran#Receiver#Reps#Familiarity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Football
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportschatsports.com

UCLA eliminated from NCAA women’s soccer tournament by Clemson

University of California, Los Angeles, Clemson Tigers men's soccer, UCLA Bruins, NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship, Boston Bruins, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, Josh Sheehan, Amanda Cromwell, Matt Fishel, Detroit Tigers. The UCLA Bruins women’s soccer team suffered heartbreak on Wednesday, as they were eliminated from the...
NFLchatsports.com

Justin Fields Says He's 'Going to Do Everything I Can' to Be Bears' Starting QB

Justin Fields doesn't plan on starting his NFL career on the bench. "I think everybody on our team should be striving for a starting job and if you're not, then there's no reason for you to be here," the Chicago Bears quarterback told reporters Friday. "So, of course, I'm going to do everything that I can to get that starting job. It's not up to me, coach Nagy has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I'm just gonna work hard and keep my head down and just keep grinding it out every day.
NFLpackerstalk.com

Packers Potential Defensive Training Camp Battles

While drama swirls around the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers’ future, the Packers new DC Joe Barry still has to put together a defense. Barry wants a disrupting pass rush and a shut down secondary, but so does every defensive coordinator. Luckily for Barry, his squad already has the talent to make that dream a reality, but there are specific areas for improvement. The Packers used the draft to add four defensive players that address those specific weaknesses.
College Sportswomenshoopsworld.com

Still short in training camp

The Fever downed the Sky, 82-65. With so many missing players, it’s hard to evaluate the Storm. The Sparks acquired Gabby Williams from the Sky in a trade. Adia Barnes explains what it means to balance motherhood with career, while learning to love herself. To be a working mom in...
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Jacob Breeland: Targeting training camp

Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that he hopes Breeland (knee) will be ready for training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Breeland is still working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in his final season at Oregon. The injury forced him to miss his entire rookie season in 2020, but it appears that Breeland is now at least nearing a return to full health. Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle (knee) and Josh Oliver are all likely locks to make Baltimore's regular-season roster, so Breeland will be competing for one of a limited amount of depth roles once back to 100 percent.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders decide on site for this season’s training camp

With pandemic restrictions loosening up around the country, the NFL is allowing teams to conduct training camps outside of their team facilities. The Raiders, however, are staying put in Henderson, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday. Due to COVID-19, all training camps were held at team facilities...
NFLOCRegister

UCLA’s defense returns experience and leadership

Familiarity is key for UCLA’s defense in 2021. When Chip Kelly paired Jerry Azzinaro with Brian Norwood to run the defense, the Bruins took a step forward during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The defensive unit returns leadership and experience while losing just one defensive starter, defensive linemen Osa Odighizuwa, to...
NFLThe Southern

The Chicago Bears’ chance to mold QB Justin Fields begins at this weekend’s rookie camp. They have ‘a beautiful piece of clay,’ says the Ohio State OC.

If Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson was forced to pick one play from Justin Fields’ signature game as a college quarterback, he’d need a few minutes to sift through the choices. After all, Fields fired 28 passes and ran eight times during the Buckeyes’ 49-28 upset of Clemson in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 385 yards with six touchdown passes that night in New Orleans, including a 56-yard, third-quarter kill shot to receiver Chris Olave.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Will Allow Teams To Travel For Training Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers, National Football League, Art Rooney II, National Football League Training Camp, Pittsburgh, NFL Network, St. Vincent, St Vincent College, Heinz Field. A big step in the Pittsburgh Steelers hopeful return to St. Vincent College for training camp this summer. The NFL sent out a memo announcing teams will be permitted to travel away from their team facility for camp, pending league approval.
NBAdailybruin.com

Former UCLA women’s basketball players reunite as members of Seattle Storm

Two former Bruins will once again share the court this year, this time in the Emerald City. Minutes after senior forward Michaela Onyenwere was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft on April 15, another former UCLA women’s basketball player was on the move. Fourth-year guard Kennedy Burke was acquired by the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm in a draft-day trade with the Indiana Fever for the rights to the 11th pick.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: On track for training camp

Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (ankle) is expected to be cleared in time for training camp in July, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The 27-year-old was given a 4-to-6 month recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to address the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in October, and he also underwent a second cleanup procedure in December. Prescott reaches a new deal with the Cowboys in March that includes $126 million guaranteed, and the team remains optimistic about his recovery as it begins on-field work in the offseason program.
College Sportsdailybruin.com

UCLA men’s tennis to begin NCAA tournament play against Northwestern

The Bruins will face an unfamiliar foe in the first round of the NCAA tournament. After a first-round loss to Arizona State in the Pac-12 tournament, UCLA men’s tennis (13-6, 4-3 Pac-12) will square off against Northwestern (13-7, 11-5 Big Ten) in Austin, Texas, in just the second-ever matchup between the two schools. Their first matchup was back in 1997 when the Bruins defeated the Wildcats 4-0 to open NCAA play.
College Sports247Sports

Martin Jarmond's Message to the UCLA Community

Here is the official release of UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond's message to the UCLA community. I hope this message finds you and your loved ones healthy and in good spirits. It's been a challenging and exhausting 14 months for all of us, and while the pandemic isn't over, I hope, like me, you are starting to see that brighter days are ahead.
College Sportslastwordonsports.com

UCLA’s Gunderson Is On The Learning Curve

Ryan Gunderson has only been on staff at UCLA for a few months, yet his pupils will be the most closely watched and critiqued on the team. UCLA’s Gunderson is on the learning curve as the new quarterback coach. He inherits a stable of players with talent and experience. Just not a lot of wins. And with this being UCLA’s most veteran team in many years, and win-now expectations, his group will be at the forefront of the season’s outcome.
College Sports247Sports

UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 22

With a couple of recent commitments, UCLA's 2022 football recruiting class has jumped up in the national and Pac-12 rankings. In the 247Sports rankings, UCLA's class is now No. 22 in the nation, and No. 2 in the Pac-12. In the industry-averaged 247Sports Composite, UCLA is also No. 2 in the conference while No. 23 nationally.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Connecticut Sun training camp diary: DiJonai Carrington talks media day fun, reuniting with Baylor teammate DiDi Richards and learning from her first scrimmage

It’s been a jam-packed week for the Connecticut Sun and their latest draftee DiJonai Carrington. The Sun hosted the New York Liberty for a scrimmage on Monday, got all glammed up for media day Wednesday and Friday will be traveling to Dallas for their first preseason game, their final tune-up before their season opener May 14 at Atlanta.