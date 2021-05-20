UCLA’s Justin Frye Says Training Camp Is Fun

Justin Fields doesn't plan on starting his NFL career on the bench. "I think everybody on our team should be striving for a starting job and if you're not, then there's no reason for you to be here," the Chicago Bears quarterback told reporters Friday. "So, of course, I'm going to do everything that I can to get that starting job. It's not up to me, coach Nagy has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I'm just gonna work hard and keep my head down and just keep grinding it out every day.