UCLA’s Justin Frye Says Training Camp Is Fun
No matter how tedious Spring camp can be with all the repetition and extra work, UCLA's Justin Frye swears this is fun. The UCLA assistant throws out a lot of similes and mixed metaphors in explaining what is going on in preparation for the 2021 season. Frye preaches fundamentals, even to his veteran offensive line. But at the end of the conversation on any topic regarding UCLA football Frye puts in the effort to convince you how much fun this is.