newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

AP Interview: Hamas official says 'no shortage of missiles'

By BASSEM MROUE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 hours ago

BEIRUT (AP) — A senior Hamas official says he expects a cease-fire between the group’s Gaza branch and Israel within a day. Osama Hamdan tells The Associated Press that Egypt and Qatar are mediating and that progress is being made. Still, he warned that Hamas has “no shortage of missiles” and is prepared to continue fighting. Hamdan is a member of Hamas' decision-making political bureau. He says the group's elusive commander in Gaza remains in charge of the fighting. That commander, Mohammed Deif, is rarely seen in public. He tops Israel's most-wanted list after having survived multiple assassination attempts in the past.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Missiles#Israel#Gaza#Ap#The Associated Press#Beirut#Assassination#Progress#Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
MilitaryWashington Times

Iranian Quds Force commander strongly backs Hamas in Israel clash

The commander of Iran’s elite military Quds Force is promising strong backing for the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in its escalating military clash with Israel, Iran’s state media reported over the weekend. Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qaani, who heads the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas force, spoke by phone with Ismail...
MilitaryPosted by
Indy100

How Israel’s ‘$50,000-per-missile’ Iron Dome system works

If you haven’t, you’ve either been living under a rock, or just plain ignorant to world affairs. In response to the threat of evicting multiple Palestinian families within the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Hamas has fired more than 1,700 rockets into Israel since Monday. According to the Gaza health...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran military commander backs Hamas in call with militant group’s leader

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A top Iranian commander has expressed support for the Palestinian Hamas movement in fighting that erupted this week in Gaza against Israel. The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IGRC),...
Militaryhonestreporting.com

AP, Al Jazeera Cry Foul After Setting Up Shop in Alleged Hamas Military Site Destroyed by IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday destroyed a building in the Gaza Strip that housed the local offices of several international media outlets, including Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera. The Israeli strike came amid intense fighting with Hamas — designated as a terrorist group by most Western countries, including the United States — which over the past six days has fired in excess of 2,500 projectiles at the Jewish state.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Why do Israel and Hamas fight?

The violent exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hamas have entered a second week, with the former unleashing heavy airstrikes on Gaza in the early hours of Monday morning.Over the weekend, an office building in Gaza City that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news agencies was reduced to rubble by Israeli missiles, prompting accusations that the tower was specifically targeted in a bid to silence international media critical of Israel’s actions.So far, 200 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, more than 50 of them children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while Israel’s authorities...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Arab states split for first time on refusal to condemn Israel over Gaza

As Israel and Gaza have pressed closer to all-out war, a new battle for the narrative is being fought among Arab states. For the first time in the many clashes between the Israeli state and the occupied territory, regional unity over who is to blame and what should be done to stop the fighting has splintered.
Middle EastPosted by
Deadline

Israel Destroys Building Housing AP, Al Jazeera With Missile Strike

A Gaza City 12-story building housing the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera was destroyed in a missile attack during this week’s ongoing Israel-Hamas battles. The al-Jalaa building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas, according to Israel. The building’s offices and apartments were evacuated...
MilitaryPosted by
TheWrap

Israeli Media Says Military Planted False Story About Gaza Invasion

The Israeli military retracted statements on Friday that its troops had entered the Gaza Strip, but Israeli news outlets reported the initial incorrect announcement was done to purposely deceive Hamas fighters. Early Friday morning, the Israeli military issued an apocalyptic statement to the international media, saying that an Israeli ground...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Israeli Warships Fire Missiles At Gaza While Hamas Takes Aim At Offshore Oil Platforms

As the Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues, the conflict has now added a maritime dimension. Reports, as well as video and photos from the Eastern Mediterranean, demonstrate that the Gaza conflict is rapidly expanding into the maritime domain, with Israeli missile strikes now being launched from vessels off the coast against reported Hamas targets in the self-governing Palestinian territory. At the same time, reports from both sides in the conflict confirm that Hamas militants are meanwhile launching rockets against Israeli natural gas platforms in the Mediterranean, which, in turn, are being defended by shipborne Iron Dome air defense systems, and other assets.
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Gaza’s terror factions place Iron Dome under new test

Gaza’s terror factions have fired heavy, intensive barrages at central and southern Israel these past few days, placing the advanced Iron Dome air-defense system under its latest test. Rafael, Iron Dome’s makers, teaming up with the Israel Defense Forces, has worked hard in recent years to enhance the revolutionary system,...
MilitaryForward

Israel said it sent ground troops into Gaza. It may have been a trick.

(JTA) — International media reported that Israeli troops have begun a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip on Thursday night. According to at least two seasoned analysts in Israel, the reports were part of a misdirection by Israel to lure Hamas forces into defensive positions that Israel hoped would be easier to identify and target.