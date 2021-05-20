newsbreak-logo
Plans pitched for agrivoltaic system, storage buildings in Hadley

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHADLEY — A dual-use solar project that will allow a farmer to raise chickens and grow crops below the panels is being proposed on an 8 1/2-acre parcel on Shattuck Road in North Hadley. The Planning Board on Tuesday reviewed preliminary plans from Jake Marley, manager of Hyperion Systems, LLC,...

