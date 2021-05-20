Polish journalist wins legal battle against Bannon protege

We are living in an age where a frighteningly large percentage of the populace is embracing fascism and not even knowing it. They have been blindsided into thinking that in voting for Trump they’re voting for a return to some idyllic former time, which in truth never existed, and that that can be achieved if they can only keep that one person in power forever, yes that one, the one who says he’ll Make America Great Again. It has to be Trump. The fact that all of American history shows that presidents come and go, beloved or hated, and that that is our strength, doesn’t impact them. They want to live in a fascist regime under the auspices of Mango Mussolini, currently in exile in his Mar-a-Lago, marmalade mansion.