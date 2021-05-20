newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Polish journalist wins legal battle against Bannon protege

By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 hours ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish journalist who described a protégé of Steve Bannon as part of a global war against democracy by global right-wing actors with indirect ties to Russia has won a years-long legal battle with the conservative activist. Matthew Tyrmand, an American with Polish roots, has written for Breitbart and is a board member of the organization Project Veritas, which carries out undercover stings against liberal and mainstream media seeking to expose their alleged bias. Tyrmand sued Polish journalist Tomasz Piatek and Agora, publisher of the liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, over a 2016 article that described Tyrmand as “part of the global war by the right wing against democracy” and as a supporter of then-President Donald Trump.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Against Democracy#Russia#Conservative Media#Ap#American#Project Veritas#Polish Roots#Liberal#Warsaw#Global Right Wing Actors#Publisher#Mainstream Media#Indirect Ties#Agora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsCBS News

Steve Bannon: "I'm a street fighter"

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's "60 Minutes" conversation with Charlie Rose is Bannon's first extensive television interview since he left the Trump administration. The founding board member of the conservative publication, Breitbart News, was a key player in President Trump's White House. He left last month after clashes with other aides and returned to Breitbart. Watch Charlie Rose's full report Sunday, Sept. 10, on "60 Minutes."
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Roger Stone Wants Americans to Punch 'Fat' Steve Bannon for Claiming Trump Has Alzheimer's

Roger Stone lashed out at Steve Bannon on Saturday, calling the former White House chief strategist a "fat disheveled load of s**t" and an "informant for Robert Mueller." In a statement shared to conservative social media platform Gab, Stone alleged: "Bannon was an informant for Robert Mueller and indisputably perjured himself at my trial. He also accused Donald Trump Junior of being a Russian traitor and insisted that President Donald Trump was suffering from Alzheimer's."
Lawwcn247.com

EU Court advisor: Polish regime for judges against EU law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top EU legal advisor argues that a Polish regime for disciplining judges is contrary to European Union law. It is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the 27-member bloc and the populist ruling party in Poland, Law and Justice, which has brought many changes to the country's court system. It argues it is carrying out reforms to make the justice system more efficient. Critics say the party has carried out an undemocratic power grab. The EU legal expert, known as the advocate general, recommended Thursday that the EU's highest court find a Polish chamber for disciplining judges contrary to EU law. Such legal opinions are not legally binding but are often followed by the court.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Elise Stefanik backs conspiracy-driven Arizona vote ‘audit’ and rails at Twitter on Steve Bannon podcast

Elise Stefanik highlighted her credentials regarding Donald Trump’s unfounded accusations of electoral fraud and her support for the Arizona vote “audit” during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Thursday.The New York representative, expected to soon become the Republican Party’s conference chair in Congress replacing Liz Cheney, decried how she believes the 2020 election was conducted.Asked by Mr Bannon about her thoughts on what is happening in Arizona, Ms Stefanik said she fully supports the audit and wants transparency and a strong electoral system.“We want transparency and answers for the American people — what are the Democrats so afraid...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell doubles down on Dominion attack during Steve Bannon podcast interview

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has doubled down on his attacks on Dominion Voting Systems despite the $1.3bn lawsuit the company has filed against him.The company took legal action against Mr Lindell because he made unfounded allegations regarding interference in the November 2020 US elections that saw Donald Trump voted out of office.During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Saturday, Mr Lindell claimed that the lawsuit is “coming apart at the seams”. He did not specify how.In a discussion regarding the Arizona vote “audit” and other conspiracy theories regarding November’s election, Mr Lindell said: “I’ll give Dominion a...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Steve Bannon, Chinese Businessman At Center Of Sprawling QAnon Disinformation Network

Researchers have uncovered a diverse disinformation network of agents and organizations centered around Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, a former billionaire real estate developer with ties to Steve Bannon, a former strategist for Donald Trump. While the shared opinions of participants seem to be authentic, their coordinated effort has spread conspiracy theories and even led to real-world violence.
Presidential Electionpolitizoom.com

Lin Wood: There Was No Election It Was A Color Revolution Against Trump, Military Will Restore Power

We are living in an age where a frighteningly large percentage of the populace is embracing fascism and not even knowing it. They have been blindsided into thinking that in voting for Trump they’re voting for a return to some idyllic former time, which in truth never existed, and that that can be achieved if they can only keep that one person in power forever, yes that one, the one who says he’ll Make America Great Again. It has to be Trump. The fact that all of American history shows that presidents come and go, beloved or hated, and that that is our strength, doesn’t impact them. They want to live in a fascist regime under the auspices of Mango Mussolini, currently in exile in his Mar-a-Lago, marmalade mansion.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Chinese billionaire whose yacht Steve Bannon was arrested on 'is behind fake news network which peddles lies about COVID vaccines, the election and QAnon', research finds

A Chinese billionaire with close ties to Steve Bannon is behind a fake news network peddling lies about COVID vaccines, the election and QAnon, research shows. Guo Wengui is said to be the 'linchpin' of a digital web which falsely suggested the coronavirus shots are 'poison', said there was widespread election fraud in 2020 and posted an 'extensive collection' of videos about the Q conspiracy theory.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Brian Kilmeade: Biden’s Foreign Policy “Is A Lose-Lose So Far”

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade explained why he thinks President Biden has a “lose-lose” record so far on foreign policy. “I think it’s a lose-lose so far. Look at what he’s doing. He’s left the tariffs in place with China. With Russia, he’s supposed to be tougher. OK, I’m going to send a few diplomats home, they matched it. He sanctioned a few oligarchs, they matched it. Look at what Iran’s doing in the Persian Gulf. China’s given us a hassle, berating us in Alaska. And then you have this, there’s 17 states affected by this natural gas pipeline. So I’m not saying that they called up and say let’s how we screw with America today. But there’s a subtle consultation.”
Politicsnny360.com

Editorial — Adirondack Daily Enterprise: Get right with reality

SARANAC LAKE — It sure was nice to not to hear from Donald Trump for three months. But now the bully is back, calling names, repeating lies and demanding loyalty. Sadly, Republican leaders are willing to bow to his whims and make their party a cult of personality again, sacrificing honesty and fair play on his altar.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Convicted Hong Kong journalist wins award for investigation

A Hong Kong journalist who was prosecuted over investigating an attack on democracy supporters by government loyalists won a prestigious press prize on Thursday, even after her employer backed out of the awards. Bao Choy, a former producer with Hong Kong's public broadcaster RTHK, was found guilty last month of "knowingly making a false statement" to access number plate ownership records -- a conviction that was decried by media groups as an assault on public interest journalism. On Thursday, Choy and five colleagues won the Chinese-language documentary award at the annual Human Rights Press Awards for their work "Who Owns the Truth?". The awards recognise human rights reporting across Asia and have been running for 25 years.