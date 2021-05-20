newsbreak-logo
Federal Way, WA

Wild Waves to reopen June 18

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 hours ago
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Wild Waves Theme & Water Park will finally reopen on June 18, after it was unable to open last year due to the pandemic.

Officials said the park prepared a vigorous health and safety protocol to keep guests safe.

“Our team is counting down the days and has put an incredible amount of time and planning into preparing Wild Waves for the 2021 season and we are ready to welcome guests with safe, clean, outdoor entertainment,” said Jody Kneupper, park president at Wild Waves Theme & Water Park. “We want guests to know how excited we are to have them back. We encourage everyone to visit WildWaves.com when planning their outing, looking for a job, or grabbing the best deal on tickets.”

With the state’s reopening plan, the park is still required to have capacity restrictions and as guidelines are eased, it will reevaluate and work toward resuming normal operations.

Guests are required to make reservations onion before their visit June 18 - June 30.

For more information on health and safety protocols and tickets, click here.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

