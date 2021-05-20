Africa's vaccine campaigns hurt by India's ban on exports

There is hardly anyone left in India, including yours truly, who has not lost a loved one to the devastation wrought by the second wave of the coronavirus. Although some states are doing a relatively decent job, like Kerala, states and areas such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are in utter chaos. Patients are dying in homes because the healthcare infrastructure has collapsed. They are dying in hospitals because hospitals are not getting oxygen supply in time. Incinerators in crematoriums are melting down because of overuse. Parking areas and animal crematoriums are being converted to makeshift human crematoriums. The stories coming out of India are mind-numbing. As one newspaper sombrely put it: India has descended into "Covid hell".