newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Africa's vaccine campaigns hurt by India's ban on exports

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Africa’s top health official says the continent's vaccination campaigns to battle COVID-19 are facing significant delays because of the export ban imposed by India. The AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India was to be an integral part of the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income nations. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said India’s decision to halt all exports of the vaccines it produces had badly affected Africa’s mass vaccination drive, which was already lagging behind many other parts of the world.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Johannesburg#Disease Control#Disease Prevention#Ap#Covax#Exports#Campaigns#Middle Income Nations#Johannesburg#Mass#Integral Part
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Why India's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is faltering - podcast

In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, as India's COVID-19 crisis continues, we look at what's holding back the country's vaccination rollout and how a shift in strategy on distribution and pricing is causing concern. And we speak to a researcher who went hunting for fungi in the world's largest seed bank.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Egypt's Eva Pharma to export COVID-19 drug remdesivir to India

Egypt's Eva Pharma on Monday signed an agreement to provide India with 300,000 doses of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement. The agreement, which was signed at the Indian embassy in Cairo, is aimed at helping India combat a surge in infections which has overwhelmed the health system and held close to record daily highs on Monday. read more.
HealthThe Daily Star

Why is India struggling in its vaccination drive?

There is hardly anyone left in India, including yours truly, who has not lost a loved one to the devastation wrought by the second wave of the coronavirus. Although some states are doing a relatively decent job, like Kerala, states and areas such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are in utter chaos. Patients are dying in homes because the healthcare infrastructure has collapsed. They are dying in hospitals because hospitals are not getting oxygen supply in time. Incinerators in crematoriums are melting down because of overuse. Parking areas and animal crematoriums are being converted to makeshift human crematoriums. The stories coming out of India are mind-numbing. As one newspaper sombrely put it: India has descended into "Covid hell".
Economybhekisisa.org

Why South Africa stopped making vaccines

South Africa is one of only a handful of African countries with at least some capability to make vaccines. But no South African company has manufactured a vaccine from scratch since 2001. Without keeping up with the latest technology, getting back into vaccine manufacturing can be a costly endeavour. South...
Public HealthBakersfield Californian

Africa's health officials warn of coronavirus wave akin to India's

Africa's health officials warned on Saturday that the continent could see a wave of coronavirus infections similar to the record wave that India is currently experiencing. While the continent has seen lower infections and deaths compared to Europe and other regions, as the pandemic enters a second year, the presence of variants and the low rate of vaccinations could change this, warned Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

India deaths top 4,000 as Macron urges end to vaccine export limits

New Covid-19 deaths surged past 4,000 for the first time in India on Saturday in one of the world's worst outbreaks, as EU pressure mounted on Washington to end vaccine export limits and offer a concrete plan to lift patents. - EU pushes for exported doses - By Saturday the global pandemic had killed more than 3.2 million people since emerging in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. Adding to Macron and Merkel's appeals, European Council chief Charles Michel said the bloc was "ready to engage" and to discuss a US offer to suspend patent protection on vaccines "as soon as a concrete proposal" emerges.
HealthArkansas Online

A lesson from India's crisis

As America beats back covid-19 with vaccines, the catastrophe in India reminds us that much of the world's population has yet to receive a shot. Coping with a virulent second wave of the virus, desperate Indians plead for oxygen tanks for their loved ones. Mass cremations of victims barely cope with the rising death toll, but less than 4% of nearly 1.4 billion people have gotten their first jab.
Public HealthBBC

As India halts vaccine exports, Nepal faces its own Covid crisis

In a choked voice, Parasuram Maurya described desperately running from one hospital to another to save his father from Covid-19. Sundar Maurya, a farmer from the south-western town of Narainapur, complained of breathing difficulties and tested positive on 3 May. Within days, his condition worsened. Mr Maurya took his father,...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Britain Set To Ease Covid-19 Lockdown, But Huge India Outbreak Persists

Britain on Monday was set to announce a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown, joining several European nations in gradually reopening their economies, but India remained in the grip of a devastating outbreak. Rapid vaccination programmes have allowed a number of wealthy nations to start taking steps towards normality, but...
Public HealthONE

COVID’s Aftershocks: How India’s outbreak is affecting Africa

A roundup of the latest news, stats, and analysis of COVID-19’s impact in Africa. View our data tracker and sign up for our weekly newsletter, and read on for more about the Seychelles vaccine roll-out, Kenyan activists crashing a Zoom meeting, and cereal harvest conditions. But first, how COVID-19 news from India and the US will affect Africa.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thailand says foreigners to get COVID-19 vaccines amid access concern

Thailand confirmed on Thursday that it plans to include 3 million foreigners living in the country in its mass vaccination programme to protect the entire population, amid concerns over the scope of vaccine access. "Anybody living in Thailand, whether they be Thai or foreign, if they want they vaccine, they...
WorldBBC

Covid: Macron calls on US to drop vaccine export bans

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients. His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production. Currently, around 1.25bn doses have been administered...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Covid-19: There is 'potential for a surge' in Africa, warns WHO

The WHO warned about a resurgence of Covid-19 cases on the African continent. Africa has only administered one percent of the worldwide vaccines. Covax has a 140 million vaccine shortfall. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that, with increasing cases on the continent, the humanitarian disaster happening in India...
HealthUS News and World Report

Africa's Health Body Urges Patience on Impact of Vaccine Patent Waiver

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The African Union's health agency on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines but he counselled patience as the move would take time to translate into reality. "It represents a very good step in the right direction (against the...
VaccinesLaw.com

How Africa's Vaccine Rollout Is Creating Work For Law Firms

The rollout of vaccines in Africa got off to a slow start a few weeks ago after richer countries secured early supplies. But it is gathering momentum. And the vaccine-related issues that are emerging are creating opportunities for African law firms and raising questions about employee and employer rights for both them and their clients.
EconomyBBC

China's exports soar as US recovers and India stalls

China's exports unexpectedly surged last month as America's speedy recovery from the pandemic spurred demand. Stalled factory production in India, as the country struggles with a coronavirus crisis, also helped boost the global market for Chinese goods. China's exports in dollar terms surged by more than 32% from a year...