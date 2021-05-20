newsbreak-logo
My Favorite New Piece of Hiking Gear Is Admittedly Very Nerdy

By Tanner Bowden
Gear Patrol
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't see a lot of people these days. It's largely because, due to the pandemic, I work from home, and that home happens to be a small modern cabin at the end of a dirt road in the hills of central Vermont. (For perspective, the closest Starbucks is 27 miles away, but the road to get there is steep and winding and closes from November to May; the alternative route is 35 miles.) The cabin has large picture windows, and I spend a lot of time looking out of them, mainly at the birds.

