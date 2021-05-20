My Favorite New Piece of Hiking Gear Is Admittedly Very Nerdy

Some of the best days of summer are spent off the grid. Escaping the buzz of work and city life and heading to a secluded lake with no cell service — that's our idea of paradise. Although, the reality of having a picnic by the water, or hiking to the top of a viewpoint, or getting into the backcountry and off the beaten trail, is not always as idyllic as it sounds — the logistics of transporting everything you need to the site and keeping it all cold and fresh can be challenging to say the least. Well, this summer that concept got a whole lot easier. Hydro Flask just launched the ultimate trail-friendly cooler in the 20L Day Escape Soft Cooler Pack, which offers plenty of features to make your vantage point picnic one to remember. And to complement the 20 L Day Escape, we've curated the perfect picnic kit with everything else you need. Whether you want to hang at the lake, have lunch with a view or spend the day at the river, we have everything you need to escape to your favorite spot this summer.