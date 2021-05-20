Gigi Hadid Gives a Rare Glimpse into Date Night with Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid is granting fans a sneak peek at how she does date night with her longtime boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Today, the supermodel posted a series of candid photos to Instagram, one of which featuring a close-up of Hadid sharing a cocktail with her man and another showing a blurry shot of the couple sharing a kiss. Hadid and Malik notoriously keep their relationship private but have ventured out on a few public outings in New York City with their daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, in recent months, including trips to the American Museum of Natural History and the New York Aquarium.www.harpersbazaar.com