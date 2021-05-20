newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, WI

Comedian brings Superior humor to outdoor events

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperior comedian Chuck Androsky Jr. took center stage at St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake Saturday, May 15, to emcee for the comedy duo of Williams and Ree. It had been 14 months since his last performance, pre-pandemic. “It was a little nerve-wracking at first,” Androsky said, but the crowd’s...

www.superiortelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Turtle Lake, WI
Superior, WI
Entertainment
City
Superior, WI
City
Danbury, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deana Carter
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Sports Humor#Lake Superior#Center Stage#Packers#St Croix Casinos#Comedian#Laugh#Singer Deana Carter#Turtle Lake Saturday#Faces#Play#Jeopardy#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Pianists compete in Wisconsin Music Teachers Association virtual contest

Three students qualified to compete at the state level following virtual district music auditions March 17: Gabriel Thomas, AJ Ketola and Emma Jones. The event was sponsored by the Superior Area Music Teachers Association, a local chapter of Wisconsin Music Teachers Association. There were 38 participants representing four teachers: Dr....
Superior, WIDuluth News Tribune

Things to Do: Films and video showcase

18th annual UW-Superior Student Film and Video Showcase beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 16, Wessman Arena Parking Lot no. 1. This event, which will feature a drive-in movie format, is free and open to the public. The showcase will include a variety of styles from documentaries to short fictional narratives and cover a range of topics. For students, the event represents the end of the spring semester and the culmination of months of work. The Wessman Arena parking lot, which can be accessed from Catlin Avenue, will open at 8:30 p.m. Guests are asked to please stay for the entire duration of the event. There will be no intermission. Rain date: 9 p.m. Monday, May 17. The decision to reschedule will be made Friday, May 14. Event link: uwsuper.edu/calendar/18th-annual-uw-superior-student-film.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Barnum, MNPosted by
Barnum News Alert

Live events on the horizon in Barnum

1. An Evening with Keller Williams; 2. Pert Near Sandstone with Special Guests Black River Revue; 3. Charlie Parr and Jeff Mitchell Sunday Picnic in the Park; 4. The Foxgloves w/Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners; 5. Moth Weekend at Atchingtan Learning Center;
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Natural Connections: Fragrant dill evokes memories

Dill grows like a weed in the garden hidden on the outskirts of Northland College’s campus. It grows like a weed because I put it there. As I settled into my first summer working in the campus gardens and living along the south shore of Lake Superior, I was comforted by the discovery of a familiar object in the garden shed: a Smucker’s grape jelly jar with a purple lid, half-full of dill seed. I knew in an instant that this had been my grandfather’s.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

DESTINATION: SUPERIOR

This article is from DESTINATIONS magazine, your source for inspiration and resources about travel in Central and Northern Lakes Area Minnesota! Read on for more links and information about some of Superior's most noteworthy sites and events, or click here to return to mndestinations.com, where you can browse travel articles about other communities throughout the region.