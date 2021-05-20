Comedian brings Superior humor to outdoor events

18th annual UW-Superior Student Film and Video Showcase beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 16, Wessman Arena Parking Lot no. 1. This event, which will feature a drive-in movie format, is free and open to the public. The showcase will include a variety of styles from documentaries to short fictional narratives and cover a range of topics. For students, the event represents the end of the spring semester and the culmination of months of work. The Wessman Arena parking lot, which can be accessed from Catlin Avenue, will open at 8:30 p.m. Guests are asked to please stay for the entire duration of the event. There will be no intermission. Rain date: 9 p.m. Monday, May 17. The decision to reschedule will be made Friday, May 14. Event link: uwsuper.edu/calendar/18th-annual-uw-superior-student-film.