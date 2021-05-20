newsbreak-logo
A Magical Time! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Treat Their Kids to a Day at Disneyland

By Laura Rizzo
intouchweekly.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most magical place on earth! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker spent a fun day at Disneyland with their kids on Wednesday, May 19. The crew shared some photos and videos from their excursion, and it looked like an absolute blast. Travis’ kids, Landon and Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, were all present along with Kourtney’s two oldest children, Mason and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with Scott Disick. It appears youngest kiddo Reign Disick stayed back with his dad for the day because the Flip It Like Disick star shared a photo via his Instagram Story of his mini-me relaxing in the pool.

www.intouchweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
