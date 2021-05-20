A Magical Time! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Treat Their Kids to a Day at Disneyland

Scott Disick is not a fan of change. In this sneak peek at tonight's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian worries about how he will handle the series ending. The family behind the hit E! reality franchise announced in September 2020 the show would conclude after season 20. Kim Kardashian speculates that Scott might feel alone after Kuwtk. "I feel like he feels like maybe as a family we're going to be gone if we're not scheduled to all meet up," she explains. Yet Kourtney believes it's just Scott's personality that makes him hesitant. "I think it's just change. Some people have a really hard time...