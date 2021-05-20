Investigation Into Death of Diego Maradona Leads to Homicide Charges for 7 Medical Professionals
Seven people who were on Diego Maradona’s medical team have been arrested and charged with homicide in connection to his death, ESPN reports. The legendary Argentinian soccer player passed away in November after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. But the circumstances surrounding his death led to an investigation by prosecutors in San Isidro, Argentina, which involved police raiding the home and clinic of Dr. Leopoldo Luque, the surgeon who operated on Maradona’s brain after his heart attack.www.complex.com