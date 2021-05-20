newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Investigation Into Death of Diego Maradona Leads to Homicide Charges for 7 Medical Professionals

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven people who were on Diego Maradona’s medical team have been arrested and charged with homicide in connection to his death, ESPN reports. The legendary Argentinian soccer player passed away in November after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. But the circumstances surrounding his death led to an investigation by prosecutors in San Isidro, Argentina, which involved police raiding the home and clinic of Dr. Leopoldo Luque, the surgeon who operated on Maradona’s brain after his heart attack.

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leopoldo Luque
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Medical Professionals#Medical Care#Health Professionals#Health Care Professionals#Argentinian#Agence France Presse#Homicide#Investigators#Psychologist Carlos Diaz#Prison#Attack#Heart Failure#Brain Surgery#Dr Leopoldo Luque#Espn Reports#Testimonies#Life Risk#Doctor Nancy Forlini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Violent CrimesBBC

Newport woman stabbed to death before husband died

A woman was stabbed to death before her husband fell from a multi-storey car park and died, an inquest has heard. Kerry Bradford, 57, was found with stab wounds to her neck at her home in Monnow Way, in the Bettws area of Newport, on 25 April. The body of...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Latin Times

Mother Convicted Of Manslaughter For Refusing To Have Diabetic Teen Daughter Treated

An Illinois mother has been sentenced to seven years in prison for neglect in refusing to treat her teenage daughter’s diabetes. Amber Hampshire,41, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after intentionally ignoring her daughter Emily Hampshire’s illness leading to the young child's death from diabetic ketoacidosis at 14 years old, the New York Daily News reported.
Violent CrimesOrlando Sentinel

Self-described ‘witch’ faces murder charge in death of toddler's missing mother

Authorities have finally lodged a murder charge against the man they’ve suspected in the disappearance of still-missing mom Leila Cavett for months now. Shannon Ryan, the 40-year-old self-proclaimed witch who was implicated in Cavett’s disappearance, faces a second-degree murder charge in Hollywood. He also faces a charge of tampering with evidence in the case.
Violent CrimesBBC

Ex-partner jailed for Burslem stab murder of new mother

A man who stabbed a new mother to death at her home has been jailed for life. Lewis Crofts, 30, from Dorset, pleaded guilty last month to murdering Kimberley Deakin, 29, on Leigh Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent on 6 November. Staffordshire Police said he had fled the scene in her car,...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Siblings who caused man to choke to death by ‘force feeding’ him kebab guilty of manslaughter

A brother and sister who caused a drunk football fan to choke to death when they "force-fed" him a chicken kebab as he slept have been found guilty of manslaughter.Nicole Cavin, 24, and David Noble, 34, caused the death of David Clark, 56, by forcing chunks of meat in his mouth while travelling on a train in March 2019.A court previously heard Mr Clark collapsed on the train after watching a football match between Lancaster FC and Farsley Celtic.Medics attended and recovered kebab meat the "size of a golf ball" from Mr Clark's airway, jurors were told.The married father boarded...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Oxygen

Mother Was Convicted In 2003 Of Killing Her 4 Kids, But Now Scientists Believe The Deaths Could Have Been Due To Natural Causes

Eighteen years ago, Kathleen Folbigg was convicted of killing her four children—making her one of Australia’s worst female serial killers—but nearly 100 scientists have now called her conviction into question, arguing the children’s deaths may have been due to natural causes. “Ms Folbigg has suffered and continues to suffer emotional...
AccidentsTaipei Times

Woman killed in alleged DUI crash

‘KILLER BOMBS’: Witnesses said that a man who allegedly hit the elderly woman drove to a store, and purchased and drank beer in an apparent bid to beat charges. Journalist Huang Wei-han’s (黃暐瀚) mother was killed in an alleged driving under the influence (DUI) incident, with a 30-year-old man in custody, Taichung police said yesterday after witnesses told officers that the suspect had driven to a store immediately after the crash, where he purchased and drank beer.
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Death of inmate at Donovan prison being investigated as homicide

A 56-year-old inmate at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa died last week after he was attacked by three inmates in a prison recreation yard and stabbed with a makeshift knife, authorities said. The victim, John R. Thurs, was attacked Friday around 7:15 p.m. and stabbed with what...
Violent Crimesworldboxingnews.net

Body found, Felix Verdejo questioned over murder of pregnant woman

Former world champion Felix Verdejo met with police on Friday initially over the disappearance of a woman he has known for years. Since then, a body was found and subsequently launched a murder investigation. Authorities are still working out Verdejo’s involvement. Top Rank released a statement on the matter. “Top...
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Maradona was left to 'fate' ahead of death: expert panel

Argentine football icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before he died last year, an expert medical panel concluded Friday. In a 70-page document, the panel stated that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on November 25 at the age of 60, "started to die at least 12 hours before" the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina's public prosecutor to examine the cause of death and to determine if there had been any negligence.
FIFAwiltonbulletin.com

Unsettling New Details Emerge in Diego Maradona's Death

Last November, the world of soccer lost a legend when Diego Maradona died at the age of 60. Maradona had a larger-than-life public persona and a talent for stunning feats whenever he played the game. (This account of a single game he played in Toronto near the end of his career is well worth reading.) Maradona’s death left a void in the sport; he’s the kind of athlete who seemed ubiquitous, and it’s difficult to imagine the next World Cup without him there in some capacity.
SoccerVoice of America

With Proper Care, Maradona Could be Alive, Medical Report Says

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - A medical report on the death of Diego Maradona given to prosecutors Monday said the Argentine soccer legend agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized. The medical panel worked for two...