Mass Effect Legendary Edition is not out until May 14 but the download size of the game is already confirmed and pre-load is live on Xbox One. The game requires 120 GB of hard disk space on PC so it was expected to have a huge size on consoles as well. There is no native PS5 or Xbox Series version for the upcoming trilogy so unfortunately, it won’t be possible to take advantage of the compression technique employed on the current-generation consoles for reduced file size.