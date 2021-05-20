Snap will launch a standalone iOS video editing app called Story Studio later this year

Snowman is best-known for games like Alto’s Adventure and Skate City, but soon the company will be exploring a very different realm: children’s apps. Today, Snowman announced an upcoming game called Pok Pok Playroom, which will be launching on May 20th on the App Store. It’s a charming, minimalist experience aimed at kids between two and six, designed to encourage open-ended play through a handful of different digital toys. But Pok Pok isn’t just an app, it’s also the name of a brand-new creative studio spun off from Snowman that will be explicitly focused on making these kinds of experiences.