George Strait: Meet the King of Country Music’s Wife Norma

Behind every legendary man is an iconic woman. Meet country artist George Strait’s wife, Norma.

Norma and George Strait are the epitome of relationship goals, with almost 50 years of blissful marriage under their belt.

Norma was born on May 18, 1952, and just turned 69 years old. The two first met while attending high school in Pearsall, Texas, southwest of San Antonio. George Strait admitted to The Bull radio station that Norma was “the first girl I ever loved.” And she is shaping up to be the last.

“We knew each other forever, growing up in a small town. I never really even thought anything about her, but then one day, I asked her out, and we went on a date. We didn’t see each other for a long time after that,” Strait explained. “Then one day, I thought, ‘I’m missing the boat here,’ and we started dating again.”

George Strait and Norma ran off to Mexico together in December of 1971. They came back to Pearsall for a formal church wedding, reports Country Living. Norma was just 19 years old.

George Strait And Norma Start A Family

By October the following year, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Jenifer.

George Strait released his first single, “Unwound,” in 1981. The same year Norma gave birth to the family’s second child, a son named George “Bubba” Strait Jr.

According to Country Fancast, Bubba graduated from Texas A&M University and pursued a career as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) team roping competitor. Norma served as a stay-at-home mother to Bubba until he left for college.

“She stayed home until Bubba got out of high school and went to college, but since then, she’s come on the road with me too. We love each other, and we still like each other. A lot!” Strait said.

Strait’s success continued to grow, but tragedy struck the family in June of 1986 when Jenifer was killed in a car accident in San Marcos, Texas, at the age of 13. After the unfortunate incident, Straight backed off from the spotlight and still to this day hardly gives interviews.

He briefly mentioned Jenifer to People in a 2012 interview.

“We were blessed to have been able to spend 13 years with our beautiful daughter Jenifer.”

Bubba married his wife Tamara, and the couple now has two children, making Norma and George loving grandparents. The couple continues to live in blissful happiness after listing their $7.5 million mansion in San Antonio. Strait said he wants property farther outside the city.