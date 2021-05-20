newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lana Del Rey – “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” & “Wildflower Wildfire”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months ago, Lana Del Rey released her album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. The day after its release, Del Rey said that she’d have another new album out in June. Later, Del Rey amended that, claiming that her new album would be called Blue Banisters and that it would be out on July 4. It looks like she was serious about that. Today, Del Rey has released three new songs, including the album’s title track.

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polydor Interscope#Blue Banisters#Wildflower Wildfire#Book#Producer Gabe Simon#Rockwell#Crunchy Electronic Drums#July#June#Text
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicaccessnepa.com

Lana Del Rey, other singer-songwriters take listeners on pleasing journey

THE GOOD: After teasing us with a series of EPs, Canadian singer-songwriter Helena Deland releases a confident debut album. THE NITTY GRITTY: “Someone New” is an intimate affair, from the singer’s painted portrait on the cover to the hushed tones contained within. However, unlike some of her singer/songwriter contemporaries, Deland doesn’t shy away from the occasional pop song. She gets the appeal of both bold melodies and ones coated with just the right amount of lilting melancholy. The woman embraces full-on arrangements for about half the record.
Musichypebeast.com

Lana Del Rey Announces Release Date of New Album 'Blue Banisters'

Lana Del Rey has announced a July 4 release date for her newest album, Blue Banisters. The upcoming record utilizes the same album art as her previously-announced album Rock Candy Sweet — which was set to release on June 1 — and it looks like the artist just decided to change the name and switch out its release date. Del Rey previously stated via Instagram Stories that she will be addressing the numerous criticisms of her music on Rock Candy Sweet. “Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” she initially wrote, sharing a screenshot of a Harper’s Bazaar article entitled Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out Of Being Held Accountable. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”
Celebritiesmaryvilleforum.com

Lana Del Rey shares preview of new Blue Banisters track

Lana Del Rey has shared a preview of a track from her upcoming album 'Blue Banisters'. The 'Video Games' hitmaker has seemingly shared a clip of the record's title track on social media. She sings: “Said he’d fix my weathervane/ Give me children, take away my pain/ And paint my...
MusicGreenwichTime

Watch Elohim, Big Freedia Confidently 'Strut' in New Video

Elohim and Big Freedia exude self-confidence in their new video for “Strut.” The song will appear on the Los Angeles-based singer-producer’s upcoming four-part EP, Journey to the Center of Myself, which will be released over the course of the year. In the Chase O’Black-directed video, Elohim and Big Freedia hit...
Theater & DanceVulture

Charli D’Amelio Dances Circles Around Lil Huddy in His New Music Video

Lil Huddy (a.k.a. TikTok’s Chase Hudson) has dropped a music video for his latest single, “America’s Sweetheart.” It features him slow-dancing with Charli D’Amelio, the other half of the TikTok-dubbed “ChaCha” couple. In a not-so-subtle reference to their messy breakup last year (he was accused of cheating), Lil Huddy sings in the chorus, “I’m the bad guy, and you’re America’s sweetheart.” The video opens with D’Amelio attempting to pull her former Hype House roommate out from under the dirt of his grave (a nod to the video for his last track, “The Eulogy of You and Me”). As he sings about feeling alone, misunderstood, and regretful, we see slow-motion shots of her dancing in a red dress and him smashing items on a table with a baseball bat. In one scene, he sits on a couch, cast in shadow, as multiple D’Amelios appear by his side. After a classic “look back at each other as we walk away” moment, they eventually stare directly into each other’s eyes and slow-dance together. Just when it looks like he’s going to go in for a kiss, the video cuts to a solo shot of D’Amelio coming up to the camera. “Chase!” she calls, as if she’s waking him up from a bad dream. Hmm, what could it all mean? Watch the video that’s sure to have TikTok talking above.
Beauty & FashionNorristown Times Herald

Lana Condor swears by organic soap for brows

Lana Condor uses organic soap on her brows. The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star has shared the beauty tip she was taught by her make-up artist and swears by the technique because her eyebrows tend to "droop". She explained: "My make-up artist, Melissa Hernandez, taught me to...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MAYHEM Announces 'Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando' EP

Norwegian black metallers MAYHEM return this year with an EP called "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando" with additional material from the "Daemon" session, including a homage to bands that laid the foundation for what was to come. The EP will be released on July 9. The lords of darkness have...
Mental Healthundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Brett Newski Debuts New Single “Life Underwater”

Alternative songwriter, illustrator, and podcaster Brett Newski is breaking into the publishing world with his upcoming first book, It’s Hard to Be a Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world and having more fun. Inspired by Newski’s self-described “dumb drawings” making fun of his anxiety and depression, the new book collects Newski’s drawing and private reflections into somewhat of a how-to guide of “hacks”, “strategies”, and “exercises” that he’s used to combat mental illness.
MusicNME

Watch Liars’ music video for ‘Sekwar’, first single from new album ‘The Apple Drop’

Liars, now effectively the solo project of founding vocalist Angus Andrew, have shared a new single called ‘Sekwar’. The track was premiered on Marc Riley’s BBC Radio 6 show late on May 4, where the presenter announced it would appear on a new Liars album entitled ‘The Apple Drop’. The record will be released on August 6 via Mute – find the album cover and tracklist below and pre-order the album here.
MusicPaste Magazine

Listen to Mitski's New Song from This Is Where We Fall Soundtrack, "The End"

Mitski has been laying low since the explosion of acclaim around her 2018 album Be the Cowboy, releasing music only sparingly as part of other projects. First, it was “Cop Car,” her contribution to the soundtrack for 2020 horror film The Turning, and now it’s her exclusive soundtrack for Z2 Comics graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, a science-fiction series from writer Chris Miskiewicz and illustrator Vincent Kings, the latest song from which debuted Tuesday afternoon.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

A. G. Cook and Charli XCX Share New “Xcxoplex” Remix: Watch the Video

A. G. Cook has announced Apple Vs 7G, a remix album of material released last year. The tracklist, which you can see below, features remixes from artists including Caroline Polachek, Hannah Diamond, No Rome, Oklou, Baauer, Boys Noize, GRRL, and more. The album arrives May 28, via PC Music; today’s announcement comes with the release of “Xcxoplex,” a rework of “Xxoplex” featuring, you guessed it, Charli XCX. Watch the video below.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Loudwire

The Devil Wears Prada Drop Primal New Song ‘Nightfall’

Find something of significance to hold onto as The Devil Wears Prada are ready to pummel you with the new song "Nightfall" from their upcoming ZII EP. We're just a week out from the release of the highly anticipated follow up to their fan favorite Zombie EP and this latest primal slab of music from TDWP will certainly blow your hair back from its intensity.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Sarah Neufeld of Arcade Fire Shares New Solo Song “Detritus” (Plus Read Our New Interview with Her)

Sarah Neufeld, violinist for Arcade Fire and Bell Orchestre, is releasing a new solo album, Detritus, tomorrow via Paper Bag (and One Little Independent in the UK). Now she has shared one last pre-release single from the album, title track (also the album’s closing track) “Detritus.” Listen below. Also, yesterday we posted our new interview with Neufeld about the album and you can read that here.
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Harry Styles is Frolicking on a Beach with Emma Corrin

Harry Styles is filming My Policeman, in which he plays a man married to a woman who knows that he is in love with another man, and the triangle of woe that ensues. (It’s based on a novel.) They’re filming on the beach in Brighton, and thus, scoring some free publicity from the nosy lenses that sniffed out (or were told) the location, which, THANK YOU EVERYONE, this hurts no one and helps bloggers during this weird time where events still aren’t REALLY back but people are going out SLIGHTLY more. We appreciate your outdoor film and TV shoots, truly.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Skrillex enlists frequent collaborators Starrah, Four Tet on new single, ‘Butterflies’

Skrillex never technically went anywhere—but god damn is it good to have him back. The OWSLA head honcho returns with his first single since summer 2019 when he dropped off his Show Tracks twofer, closely followed by his Grammy-nominated Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign feature, “Midnight Hour.” Now, Sonny Moore is delivering fresh new Skrillex material, this time bringing frequent collaborators Four Tet and Starrah along for “Butterflies.”
Rock Musicthebrag.com

Heavy rockers Northlane announce new acoustic EP, ‘2D’

Fresh from the release of remix EP 5G, Sydney heavy rockers Northlane have announced a new acoustic EP called 2D. That’s right, the band have produced a follow-up to 5G just three months after its premiere, proving themselves to be one of the hardest working acts in metal today. The...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song “Cógelo Suave”: Watch the Video

Xenia Rubinos has released a new song, “Cógelo Suave.” Written last spring during pandemic-induced quarantine, the song is described by Rubinos as “a gibberish spaceship ride, high speed chase, birds and stars whirring around your head at the end of a cartoon fight.” Below, check out the animated video, directed by Stephen Smith.