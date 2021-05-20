38 20th Se

Don+GGt miss out on this completely renovated brick Colonial home on one of the most coveted streets in Arlington, Key Boulevard. This elegantly restored home has 3 beds and 3.5 baths across 2,272 sq. ft. above ground (total square footage with basement is 2,910 sq. ft). The full renovation occurred in 2020 with extremely modern interior appointments to go with the beautiful and classical colonial look. Enter inside to the main level that features brand new hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. The spacious living room with a gas fireplace flows into the dining room with a lovely, modern chandelier. The sunroom from the living area is surrounded by large bay windows and is wonderful for enjoying the morning paper and a cup of coffee. The completely remodeled kitchen boasts top-of-the-line Viking Range appliances, inlaid/inset custom cabinetry, new light fixtures, quartz countertops, and a white tile backsplash. Off of the kitchen is a banquette area with access to a brand new back patio and a practical mudroom with open shelving. A convenient half bath off the sunroom completes the main level. Upstairs, you will find three sizable bedrooms with abundant natural light. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite bathroom with gorgeous marble tile work and wainscotting, glass-enclosed dual-head shower, quartz countertops and a custom, inlaid vanity. The other two bedrooms have ample space for storage and share access to a full bath. On the third floor, you will find a massive bonus space with dormer windows that is perfect for a study, den, or family gameroom. Moving downstairs, there is a family room with full surround sound, and a technology closet with full CAT6, COAX, and speaker wire connectivity. In addition, there is a full bath with an extremely spacious shower and hinkley lighting. A wet bar completes the family room with quartz countertops, a sink, and refrigerator for drinks and wine. A laundry room with a convenient quartz counter and custom cabinetry completes the lower level. Enjoy relaxing outside with a brand new back patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, stone bar counter, and grill that is perfect for hosting a summer BBQ or creating your own oasis. Other features of the home include waterworks fixtures in the powder room, Hinkle light fixtures, new window treatments, a new retaining wall to enable full enjoyment of the new lawn (with a new sprinkler system), and an automatic gate that opens up to the expanded brick driveway with a universal electric charger for your car. This home is fully equipped with smart features including a Google smart home with the voice-activated speakers and smart dimmers throughout the house, three security cameras, smart sprinklers, and speakers - all controllable through voice and/or smartphone. Steps away from great restaurants, bars, parks, and grocery stores such as Trader Joe+GGs and Whole Foods. Clarendon Metro is just 2 blocks from the home. You do not want to miss this opportunity - schedule a showing today!