newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

38 20th Se

janefischer.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBRILLIANT BUNGALOW LOCATED BLOCKS FROM GEORGIA HANFORD PARK, ROOSEVELT AND LINCOLN SCHOOLS! Beautiful hardwoods throughout, natural wood, & a brick fireplace with mantle are just a few of the enchanting features of this home. New carpet in the living room with built-ins which overlooks the calming porch swing out front. The spacious dining room is just off the living room and opens to the updated kitchen. Appliances and rolling island will stay, large window overlooking the rear yard. All 3 bedrooms feature hardwood flooring. Newly remodeled bathroom includes large mirror, sink, walk-in shower & tub. Laundry, 1/2 bath, shelter room, & storage galore can be found in the basement. Electrical has been updated. New metal roof in 2016, furnace & air conditioner new in 2019. Detached 3 stall garage is just off the alley, plenty of space in the back yard for barbecues, friends, pets & kiddos to enjoy the patio on those cool summer nights. Don't miss your opportunity to call this HOME today!

www.janefischer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Living Room#Summer Nights#Barbecues#Mantle#Hanford#Hardwood Flooring#Dining Room#Wood Flooring#Lincoln#Furnace Air Conditioner#Kitchen#Space#Beautiful Hardwoods#Hanford#Feature#Built Ins#Bathroom#Island#Natural Wood#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Adorable Lake June home

This home is located at 514 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $399,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring. Enjoy the lakefront life in this super cute, three-bedroom, two-bath updated Lake June “cottage” with over 1,200 living square feet. Low maintenance home with metal roof, tile flooring throughout the main living areas, cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting and many nice updates.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7647 Stony Creek Lane

Offer deadline is Monday 5/17 at 12:00 pm. This bright and airy Contemporary 3-story corner unit condo features 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a sunroom and a large-semi closed off loft! Enter into the foyer area with 18 ft. soaring ceilings, slate floors, a coat closet and storage underneath the stairs. Cherry hardwood floors lead you to the main level with a spacious and open floor plan.+- The main level offers a large dining room with chair rail molding and custom lighting, a generous size kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances, and a living room with a wood burning fireplace accented by a slate finish and a sunroom.+- Take another flight of stairs to the loft, ideal for an office, exercise room and providing additional storage space. Venture back to the main level down the hall to the tastefully remodeled hall bathroom with a ceramic tile shower complimented by an accent border, classy/chic hexagon flooring, a pedestal sink and new fixtures. The owner+GGs suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet with an Elfa closet system organizer and an en-suite bathroom with a spa bathtub and large vanity area. Notable upgrades throughout the years include hot water heater +GG18, washer and dryer +G-14, windows replaced +GG10 and HVAC +GG09. Woodland Village is a sought-after community that includes an outdoor adult pool and kiddie pools, tot lot, tennis courts, grilling stations, sidewalks and paths, meticulously maintained grounds and an annual community clean up, yard sale and pool party. This home is also conveniently located blocks to Bellow Springs Elementary School, to shops and restaurants and minutes from I-95and Route 100. Easy access to BWI, Ft. Meade, NSA, DC and Baltimore. This beautifully upgraded condo and it+GGs desirable location is awaiting its new owner!
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

617 Powhatan Place NW

Coming Soon! Renovated Beauty in Brightwood 3BD/3.5BA - Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, four-bath (three-full bath) home located in Brightwood with exquisite Brazilian cherry-hardwood floors on the main level. Abundance of windows throughout the home allowing for lots of natural light. Open-floor plan with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a counter-top seating area, and a full dining room featuring built-in shelving storage space. Fully finished basement with separate outdoor access (walk-out basement). Front and back patios perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Landscaping and lawn care is included in the list price!
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3613 S Wakefield Street

HOT listing alert!! Gorgeous RARE Dominion model 1 in sought after Fairlington Arbor, ready for its new owner! Over 1800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths,+G+-and BONUS den in the basement! Freshly painted in designer colors, this light filled home is like a breath of fresh air! The main living space is surrounded by windows allowing for the beautiful side yard to peek through. Updated kitchen and baths and hardwood floors are just some of the wonderful features you'll get to enjoy. The uniquely fully finished basement adds that "wow" factor with high ceilings, recessed lighting, built in bookcases and shelving, and the perfect guest quarters with a full bath and a Murphy bed in the den! Let's step outside! The spacious outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining, along with an adjoining side yard oasis! Tons of community amenities to include parks, tennis courts, pools, and community center. Condo fee also includes water and daily trash pick up! 1 assigned spot in front of the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own one of the biggest models in Fairlington!
Real Estatejenwalker.com

1203 GATEWOOD DRIVE

Nestled in the sought-after and picturesque neighborhood of Villamay, 1203 Gatewood Drive is a true gem on a private lot and ready for move-in! This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with an oversized 2-car garage has everything you need on two spacious levels. Enter through the foyer and immediately fall in love with the updated gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring tall natural cabinetry, sleek granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Enjoy meals in your dining room that leads out to a stone patio, a perfect place for a grill or indoor/outdoor dining! Flow right into the huge living room overlooking the lush backyard, offering abundant natural light and a wood-burning fireplace. Warm hardwood flooring leads you down the hall to the primary suite with a large ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom round out this main level. Head downstairs to a generous sized lower level featuring a second wood burning fireplace, unique stone flooring, and brick wall detail. The living area is so versatile, offering a large space for a recreational room, den, playroom... so many options! A bedroom, additional full bathroom, and gorgeous and bright sunroom are situated off the living room. Head out to the sunroom where you can relax and enjoy a quiet evening with friends and family. Enjoy the view of lush landscaping, a tranquil fountain, and outdoor patio. This home offers so much space and very easy living! Anchor yourself in this amazing neighborhood near the GW Parkway, running trails, parks, and shopping. Easy access to Old Town, DC, 495, Mount Vernon and more. Welcome Home!
Real EstateNews Argus

515 West 20th Street

Adorable Bunglow in the City - Take a look at this gem! Two bedrooms plus a bonus room. Stove, Refrigerator and Washer Dryer combo included. Central HVAC system. Back yard offer space for a garden! Public transportation just around the corner. Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do...
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

100 SE 5th Avenue #Ph 3

PENTHOUSE PERFECTION!This coveted direct waterfront condo is perched directly over the Intracoastal waterway, with SE views to Lake Boca Raton! Beautiful garden grounds, a dozen docks and boat slips are within a stone's throw from the spacious 5th floor balcony. The beamed vaulted ceiling in the dining/living area adds drama and accentuates the light and bright exposure southeast.The open floor plan of this amazing ''El Lago'' penthouse is fantastic for entertaining, with an open kitchen and sit down breakfast bar. Split bedrooms afford privacy, and there are many upgrades included. Enjoy the unparalleled lifestyle of Mizner Court, from it's perfect location downtown, walking distance to the beach; Amazing amenities...2 tennis courts, clubhouse, 2 pools, 4 whirlpools, 2 gyms and.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3188 Key Boulevard

Don+GGt miss out on this completely renovated brick Colonial home on one of the most coveted streets in Arlington, Key Boulevard. This elegantly restored home has 3 beds and 3.5 baths across 2,272 sq. ft. above ground (total square footage with basement is 2,910 sq. ft). The full renovation occurred in 2020 with extremely modern interior appointments to go with the beautiful and classical colonial look. Enter inside to the main level that features brand new hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. The spacious living room with a gas fireplace flows into the dining room with a lovely, modern chandelier. The sunroom from the living area is surrounded by large bay windows and is wonderful for enjoying the morning paper and a cup of coffee. The completely remodeled kitchen boasts top-of-the-line Viking Range appliances, inlaid/inset custom cabinetry, new light fixtures, quartz countertops, and a white tile backsplash. Off of the kitchen is a banquette area with access to a brand new back patio and a practical mudroom with open shelving. A convenient half bath off the sunroom completes the main level. Upstairs, you will find three sizable bedrooms with abundant natural light. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite bathroom with gorgeous marble tile work and wainscotting, glass-enclosed dual-head shower, quartz countertops and a custom, inlaid vanity. The other two bedrooms have ample space for storage and share access to a full bath. On the third floor, you will find a massive bonus space with dormer windows that is perfect for a study, den, or family gameroom. Moving downstairs, there is a family room with full surround sound, and a technology closet with full CAT6, COAX, and speaker wire connectivity. In addition, there is a full bath with an extremely spacious shower and hinkley lighting. A wet bar completes the family room with quartz countertops, a sink, and refrigerator for drinks and wine. A laundry room with a convenient quartz counter and custom cabinetry completes the lower level. Enjoy relaxing outside with a brand new back patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, stone bar counter, and grill that is perfect for hosting a summer BBQ or creating your own oasis. Other features of the home include waterworks fixtures in the powder room, Hinkle light fixtures, new window treatments, a new retaining wall to enable full enjoyment of the new lawn (with a new sprinkler system), and an automatic gate that opens up to the expanded brick driveway with a universal electric charger for your car. This home is fully equipped with smart features including a Google smart home with the voice-activated speakers and smart dimmers throughout the house, three security cameras, smart sprinklers, and speakers - all controllable through voice and/or smartphone. Steps away from great restaurants, bars, parks, and grocery stores such as Trader Joe+GGs and Whole Foods. Clarendon Metro is just 2 blocks from the home. You do not want to miss this opportunity - schedule a showing today!
Real Estateatproperties.com

5 Royal Vale Drive

Incredible opportunity to build your dream home on the water at Ginger Creek! This 4,881 sq ft Craftsman home is on over an acre of property has an inviting front porch, open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a large covered lanai to enjoy the view. There is a first floor master, laundry, study, dining room and spacious family room. Plans can be altered or bring your our own ideas! The builder is flexible in building and price.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5215 1/2 E Street SE

Last unit available! This is a very unique opportunity to own one of these beautiful newly constructed 3-level townhomes, that feature 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, and almost 3,000 square feet of living space. Off of the gourmet kitchen will be a deck and fenced backyard. These homes also have hardwood floors, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic bathrooms.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2512 NW 66th Drive

Revamped two story home w/ high ceilings & open layout downstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops & Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances. Large kitchen extends to a den / eat-in kitchen area - perfect to entertain / relax. Formal dining area leads to a large living area & screened in patio. Nice size private pool & pavers also out back. Bedrooms upstairs with a large primary bedroom, walk-in closet & ensuite bath equipped w/ water jets & walk-in shower. Private ''Jack n Jill'' bedrooms attach to a private full bathroom. Home has impact glass windows. Guard gated community w/ community pool & playground. Near top-rated schools, shopping & major roads. Country Club membership purchase REQUIRED.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

22893 Ironwedge Drive

Beautiful 3 bedroom 21/2 bathroom townhomeFirst floor has renovated open kitchen with stainless appliances .Enter the living room with soaring 19 ft. ceilings and a granite wood burning fireplace. French doors from the living room and dining room leads to a screened in patio with full lake view. Full size front loading washer and dryer and renovated half bath. Garage floors refinished and there is an extra fridge and freezer. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms . Renovated Jack and Jill bathroom. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with large sitting room and lakeview patio. Master bathroom has double sinks and a jetted tub. Ironwedge is nestled in Boca Delmar. Centrally located close to shops and in an A+ school district.
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

9105 Le Velle Drive

Coming Soon! Pristine FULLY RENOVATED Rambler with Main Level Bedrooms - CLASSIC CHEVY CHASE!! Gorgeous & like-new rambler on quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Chevy Chase. Easy one or two level living setup!! Stunning eat-in kitchen w/open shelving, gas range & stainless appliances. Separate dining room w/built-in storage. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Two fireplaces; one gas, one wood-burning. Fully finished walkout basement with 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 additional space, perfect for office/den/storage + large living room & laundry room. Main level primary suite w/attached bath. Two tier deck + patio in spacious rear yard. Private & serene! 1 car garage + driveway. Close to parks, trail system, shopping, restaurants, DC, Silver Spring AND Bethesda! Bethesda Schools.
Real Estateoucampus.org

22125 N 29th Ave

New Build Condos in Gated Community! Move in ready 6/18 - Last One available soon! Great location with easy access to I17 and 101 freeways. This 3 bedroom condo boasts an amazing floorplan with the master on the first floor and 2 additional bedroom bedrooms on the 3rd floor. It has large closets, plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white soft close cabinets, and a 2 car garage. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent! Be the first to live in these homes. No cats, no smoking.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Adorable bungalow nestled in the heart of Hancock, this charmer features pleasing curb appeal, recent updates to the kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted walls, and is located near all the amenities. Enjoy the fresh air in your back yard, find enjoyment walking or biking on the nearby Western Maryland Rail Trail and C&O Canal, or venture to one of several town parks. Located just off I-70, I-68, and US 522 for easy commuting, or use a bedroom and upgraded electric for your home office. A newer oil burning furnace heats the hot water radiators for clean, easy heat. The main level offers 9 foot ceilings with two bedrooms and a full bath, with two more bedrooms and a half bath on the second floor. A detached garage could store the car, or be used as a workshop for the home hobbyist. This home is great for all -- older adults needing to downsize with one level living and extra storage, or the growing family with rooms for each.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7208 Gormel Drive

Breathtaking renovations and an amazing lot!+-Complete kitchen remodel: brand new cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee on the inviting side porch right off the kitchen. The versatile addition on the main level can be a family room or a bedroom. 3 other spacious bedrooms including the owner's suite and 2 brand new bathrooms+-complete the main level. The newly updated lower level doesn't disappoint with a spacious rec room with a fireplace, a bedroom and an updated full bathroom, loads of storage in the utility room/laundry area. Huge porch in the back overlooks the grassy backyard. Additional highlights of this beautiful home include new paint, refinished hardwood floors on main level, new carpet, new windows, updated light fixtures, HVAC+-(approx. 2020), metal roof! Commuter's dream: very quick access to I95, I395, I495, Fairfax County Pkwy, Springfield Metro. Springfield Town Center and other popular shopping and dining opportunities are just a short drive away.
Real Estateoldhousesunder50k.com

c.1919 Affordable Home For Sale in OH $40K

Love the vintage kitchen cupboard. Very Spacious home on the east side of Youngstown full basement that offers plenty of storage. The large backyard gives you plenty of room and space.
Real Estatefloridaweekly.com

House Hunting

There are so many great things about this three-bedroom, two-bath home, it’s hard to know where to begin. When entering through the covered front doorway, you will notice there is tile throughout the living area. Immediately on your left is the kitchen with a light and bright bay window — the perfect place for your morning coffee. Looking straight through the living area, a set of sliding glass doors show off the expansive private backyard.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1341 Independence Court SE

If you saw it before come back and take a second look! Owner made updates based on feedback including updating bathrooms and lighting throughout house. A stately 4-level garage townhome built in 2004 located in SE Capitol Hill's coveted Bryan Square. Conveniently located near Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, and Potomac Ave metros. The first level features an office or sitting room and an over-sized one car garage. At the top of the stairs is a powder room leading to a fully open 2nd level with living, dining, and kitchen areas. The 2nd level also features a cozy gas fireplace and a wine bar including separate ice maker, wine refrigerator, and wine storage. You will find crown molding, distinguished light fixtures, and plantation shutters throughout the home and it has been upgraded with surround sound speakers and offers dual zone heating and cooling. The third level has two bedroom suites with walk-in closets and laundry. The top level is unique with a fully open layout with a terrace. The layout offers added flexibility to be used as a grand entertaining space or a large owner's suite. All light switches and receptacles are in the proper placements if the originally planned wall to divide the level for a smaller bedroom suite and den area is desired. Freshly painted and waiting for a new owner!
Tennisbocaratonrealestate.com

4301 N Ocean Blvd #1506

Location location in sought after "A" Building. Amazing ocean & Intercoastal views on the 15th floor. Steps to private beach access with cabanas and chairs. Marina has dock spaces available, tennis, pickleball, putting green, full service 24hr concierge, pools, fitness, bbq, library. Come live the lifestyle!