Gunpowder Milkshake Posters Tease Summer Release for Action-Thriller

By Maggie Dela Paz
Coming Soon!
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and Studiocanal have released the first Gunpowder Milkshake posters for their upcoming action-thriller film, starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh. The star-studded film is scheduled to make its U.S. debut on July 14, exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, Studiocanal is planning for a theatrical release in Europe, Australia, & New Zealand) on July 21, with STXfilms still handling the international distribution in Canada, Latin America, and China.

www.comingsoon.net
