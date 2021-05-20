Gunpowder Milkshake Posters Tease Summer Release for Action-Thriller
Netflix and Studiocanal have released the first Gunpowder Milkshake posters for their upcoming action-thriller film, starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh. The star-studded film is scheduled to make its U.S. debut on July 14, exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, Studiocanal is planning for a theatrical release in Europe, Australia, & New Zealand) on July 21, with STXfilms still handling the international distribution in Canada, Latin America, and China.www.comingsoon.net