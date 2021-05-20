newsbreak-logo
Bronx Zoo among NYC pop-up vax sites offering free tickets for families

By WCBS Newsradio 880
1010WINS
1010WINS
 12 hours ago
Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to see whole families get vaccinated together now that children between the ages of 12 and 15 are eligible. He’s launching news sites and incentives to encourage families to get the shot.

