newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Two Large Groups of Migrants Enter Near Hidalgo, Texas

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHIDALGO, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) Agents encounter two large groups totaling 278 migrants in Hidalgo, Texas. Yesterday afternoon, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents responded to a large group of migrants entering illegally into the United States through Hidalgo, Texas. Agents arrived and took 115 migrants into custody. Ninety-seven migrants crossed with their families and 18 were unaccompanied children. The migrants are citizens of Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

texasborderbusiness.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Weslaco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Hidalgo, TX
Hidalgo, TX
Government
City
Weslaco, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#El Salvador#Guatemala#Border Security#Mexico#Venezuela#The U S Border Patrol#Cbp#Ninety Seven Migrants#Unaccompanied Children#Honduras#Ecuador#Weslaco Agents#Nicaragua#Human Smugglers#United States#Terrorists#U S Laws#Rgv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Donna, TXyournewsnet.com

EXCLUSIVE: Second Evacuation at Donna, Texas Migrant Facility

Another evacuation at a Rio Grande Valley, Texas tent facility for migrants. It brings about new concern about how the immigrants are being housed. It’s a topic that, for months, has caused trouble for the Biden administration. Housing for immigrants when they cross the border. Early in his term, the Homeland Security Secretary complained that he had to rebuild immigrant housing.
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

U.S.-Mexico Binational Leaders Call on DHS to Lift Border Travel Restrictions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Texas Border Coalition (TBC) has joined more than two dozen U.S.-Mexico binational leaders in urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to lift restrictions that limit non-essential travel at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada borders. In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayoraks, border leaders...
Edinburg, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

A Kilo of Cocaine Washes Ashore on Padre Island

EDINBURG, Texas– Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents seized more than six kilograms of cocaine worth more than $200K. Friday afternoon, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents working near La Grulla, Texas, observed numerous individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande. Agents responded and discovered several bundles of marijuana. The marijuana seized weighed over 240 pounds and is valued at over $190K.
Hidalgo County, TXmyrgv.com

4 coronavirus deaths, 51 new cases in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 51 additional cases of the virus Monday morning. The four deaths include an Edinburg woman over the age of 70, a woman in her 60s and another over the age of 70 from McAllen, and a Mercedes man over the age of 70. These deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,854.
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
News Channel 25

Vast COVID-19 related lows recorded Sunday, Gov. Abbott thanks fellow Texans

BRYAN, TEXAS — It's been over a year since the state of Texas has seen no COVID-19 related deaths, but that number has finalized been realized over the weekend. Fruits of diligent labor are making the difference as the Lone Star State's leader announced new lows from the pandemic Sunday via social media.
Edinburg, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Eight Human Smuggling Events Lead to 98 Arrests

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of state and local law enforcement, interdicted eight human smuggling events that resulted in the arrest of 98 individuals. Thursday morning, RGV Border Patrol agents, with assistance from the Roma Police Department, apprehended 17 migrants from...
Houston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Edinburg, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

RGV agents have arrested over 1,100 criminal migrants this fiscal year

EDINBURG, Texas – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector arrested three migrants with serious criminal history. Yesterday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 33 noncitizens near La Joya, Texas. Record checks for a Guatemalan adult female identified her as a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with two previous removals from the United States.
Mcallen, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

City of McAllen City Hall Site of Next Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

City of McAllen officials, in conjunction with Hidalgo County will be hosting a limited number of first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at McAllen City Hall, Commission Chamber, 3rd Floor, 1300 W. Houston Avenue. Parking for the clinic will be in parking areas around the building.
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas Statetexasborderbusiness.com

RGV Border Patrol and Texas DPS Arrest 22 Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol continues working closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in its mission to secure the border. Vehicle stops by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers led to the disruption of three human smuggling attempts in the Rio Grande Valley.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas StateMoore News

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...