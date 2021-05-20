Two Large Groups of Migrants Enter Near Hidalgo, Texas
HIDALGO, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) Agents encounter two large groups totaling 278 migrants in Hidalgo, Texas. Yesterday afternoon, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents responded to a large group of migrants entering illegally into the United States through Hidalgo, Texas. Agents arrived and took 115 migrants into custody. Ninety-seven migrants crossed with their families and 18 were unaccompanied children. The migrants are citizens of Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.texasborderbusiness.com