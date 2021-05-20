newsbreak-logo
Juvenile suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Monroe

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 hours ago
Police say they tracked down the suspect thanks to the vehicle’s activated on-board location service, before the suspect led them on a chase that ended with a crash.

