Juvenile suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Monroe

A murder suspect wanted in Van Buren Township has been apprehended by authorities in Monroe County, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies along with troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post reportedly received word late Sunday night that the suspect was possibly in the area of Colf Road in Exeter Township. Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, Deputy Steven Schmidt located the suspect inside a vehicle on Martinsville Road in Exeter.