The Rangers Get No-Hit… Again…
The Texas Rangers went without a hit yet again on Wednesday night, falling to the Corey Kluber and the New York Yankees 2-0, and 105.3 the Fan’s Cory Mageors is not happy about it.www.audacy.com
