The Rangers Get No-Hit… Again…

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Yankees will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Arlington, TX, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:05 PM (EDT). The Yankees are coming to this match on a 22-17 record following an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles during their Saturday match-up. New York’s designated pitcher Domingo German threw a strong game on the hill to lead the Yankees to victory while Aaron Judge hit his 3rd homer in the last 2 games. The team has won 2 straight and 6 of the last 7, taking over 2nd place in the AL East Division.