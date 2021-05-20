newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Rangers Get No-Hit… Again…

By K C Masterpiece
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 9 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Rangers went without a hit yet again on Wednesday night, falling to the Corey Kluber and the New York Yankees 2-0, and 105.3 the Fan’s Cory Mageors is not happy about it.

www.audacy.com
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
490
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The New York Yankees#Happy#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Mariners rebound from being no-hit with 5-4 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Haniger had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners bounced back from being no-hit in their last game with a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford both hit tying two-run homers for...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Willie Calhoun's hit lifts Rangers over Twins in 10

Willie Calhoun went 2-for-4 and singled in designated runner Jonah Heim with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. Joey Gallo and Heim each homered and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits and an...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Hill's Four-Hit Gem

On this date in Texas Rangers history, pitcher Ken Hill threw a complete-game gem in leading the Texas Rangers to a 10-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at The Ballpark in Arlington. The contest came on May 14, 1996, when Hill threw a four-hitter while striking out five and...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After coming through in pinch, Giants face Rangers again

The San Francisco Giants and longtime rival Jordan Lyles will renew acquaintances when the National League West leaders host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon in the finale of a two-game interleague series. The Giants evened their interleague record at 2-2 when Mauricio Dubon's pinch-hit single broke a seventh-inning tie...
MLBFrankfort Times

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBchatsports.com

The Texas Rangers are competitive again, and that’s a good thing

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 9: Charlie Culberson #2 of the Texas Rangers and teammate Nate Lowe #30 celebrate the teams 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on May 9, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Unless you’re a team with unlimited spending power...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros extend winning streak, hang on to defeat Rangers

Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker slugged two-run home runs while Luis Garcia earned his first career victory as the Houston Astros claimed a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday. The Astros improved to 16-2 against Texas at Minute Maid Park since the start of the 2019 season and...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Yankees will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Arlington, TX, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:05 PM (EDT). The Yankees are coming to this match on a 22-17 record following an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles during their Saturday match-up. New York’s designated pitcher Domingo German threw a strong game on the hill to lead the Yankees to victory while Aaron Judge hit his 3rd homer in the last 2 games. The team has won 2 straight and 6 of the last 7, taking over 2nd place in the AL East Division.
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBbettingpros.com

Yankees are huge favorites behind ace Cole against the Rangers

The New York Yankees have ace Gerrit Cole on the mound tonight, and are huge -295 moneyline road favorites in their series opener against the Texas Rangers, per BettingPros consensus odds. Betting Impact:. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA) is coming off an eight-scoreless inning, 12-strikeout performance against the Rays. He...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole looks to remain on roll vs. Rangers

An eventful week with injuries and positive COVID-19 tests for their traveling party ended with a disappointing loss for the New York Yankees. Overall, the Yankees are playing well recently and not many are performing better than Gerrit Cole, who takes the mound Monday night when New York visits the Texas Rangers for the opener of a four-game series.
MLBPosted by
FOX26

Ten great highlights (already) by Texas Rangers rookie Adolis Garcia

(Bally Sports) – A lot of players in Major League Baseball would need several months to compile an inventory of highlights like the trove already created by Adolis Garcia in 2021. After getting just a handful of major league at-bats over the previous two seasons, Garcia has taken advantage of...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Takeaways from series sweep of Rangers

The Astros ran their season-long winning streak to six games on Sunday with a 6-2 win against the Texas Rangers. They swept their intrastate rival in a four-game series that never felt close aside from Thursday’s extra-inning affair. The Rangers have lost six straight games since reaching .500 at 18-18,...