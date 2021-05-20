The Forgotten Horror Anthology You Can Find On Amazon

"Surely I have time for a smoke?" Netflix has released a second official trailer for Love Death + Robots: Volume 2, which is dropping on Netflix at the end of this week. Get ready!! This gnarly 45-second red band trailer is for the second collection of animated sci-fi short films created by Blur Studios and Tim Miller / David Fincher. The initial volume with 18 shorts launched in March of 2019. The adult animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Volume 2 (with eight new shorts) drops on Netflix starting May 14th, and they've already set Volume 3 (with another eight new shorts) to arrive sometime in 2022. Presented by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. "From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home…" I SO can't wait for this fresh batch of shorts!! Ready to dive in and explore all eight of these new films and all the craziness they're serving up to all of us sci-fi fans. Consume responsibly.