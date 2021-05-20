There Are Only 11 Near-Perfect Westerns According To Metacritic

Movies are back! At least, partially. Kind of. Just two years ago, the idea that blockbusters like In the Heights and Black Widow would hit streaming services and theaters at the same time would be unthinkable. But while 2021’s box office will likely be far lower than pre-COVID-19 numbers, the upcoming lineup looks like an absolute bounty compared to last summer. Most of these films were shot pre-COVID and have been sitting in the can for months; some will be available to watch from your living room, while others will necessitate that many venture into theaters for the first time in more than a year. From a new Fast and Furious installment to an origin story for Cruella to a documentary from Questlove, here are the most anticipated films through the end of August.