6824 South 33rd - This 4 Bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2214 Sq ft home is extremely clean and ready to move in. There are 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms on the upper floor and 1 Bedroom 1 Bath on the ground floor. Home occupies 3 levels on the left side of the entry way(middle level) there is a formal living room and dining room, this flows into a spacious kitchen with informal dining which overlooks the family room on the ground floor. The stairways to the 3 bedrooms on the upper level is to the right of the entry way. The home has new tiles in Kitchen, Dining room, Bathrooms and high traffic areas. **Located in the Silverstone Estate community , the home has access to community play ground and walking pathways.