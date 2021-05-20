Vero Beach Lifeguard Association and Youth Sailing Foundation collaborate on Catamaran Sailing
Vero Beach Lifeguard Association (VBLA) and Youth Sailing Foundation (YSF) are collaborating to bring the fun and joy of sailing to beginner sailors abroad VBLA’s sixteen-foot Hobie Getaway. The boat was in storage at YSF when VBLA’s Erik Toomsoo suggested YSF put the boat into commission and utilize it for familiarization and fun sails for beginner sailors. With its heavy simple construction, wide trampoline, and forgiving sailing characteristics, the Getaway is a perfect boat for taking group of four or five junior sailors out onto the Lagoon with an adult instructor aboard. Everyone gets a chance to steer and trim sails. Perhaps more importantly, the kids get to hangout together having fun on the water.veronews.com