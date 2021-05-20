Vero Beach Lifeguard Association and Youth Sailing Foundation collaborate on Catamaran Sailing

Ed. note: The Block Island Yacht Club created the Short Story contest several years ago as an opportunity for seniors and juniors attending the Block Island School to write creatively about the island. The format is that the opening paragraph, created by the BIYC, must be used for all entries, but then the writer can let their imagination run free. The contestants are given a time frame to submit their stories, which must be fiction. We have a panel of three judges who are anonymous to each other and to the students, as well. The judges are given the stories not knowing who wrote them and they rank them to determine the winner. The winning story is below. Congratulations Cally Weber!