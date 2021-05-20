38 20th Street SE

Nestled in the sought-after and picturesque neighborhood of Villamay, 1203 Gatewood Drive is a true gem on a private lot and ready for move-in! This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with an oversized 2-car garage has everything you need on two spacious levels. Enter through the foyer and immediately fall in love with the updated gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring tall natural cabinetry, sleek granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Enjoy meals in your dining room that leads out to a stone patio, a perfect place for a grill or indoor/outdoor dining! Flow right into the huge living room overlooking the lush backyard, offering abundant natural light and a wood-burning fireplace. Warm hardwood flooring leads you down the hall to the primary suite with a large ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom round out this main level. Head downstairs to a generous sized lower level featuring a second wood burning fireplace, unique stone flooring, and brick wall detail. The living area is so versatile, offering a large space for a recreational room, den, playroom... so many options! A bedroom, additional full bathroom, and gorgeous and bright sunroom are situated off the living room. Head out to the sunroom where you can relax and enjoy a quiet evening with friends and family. Enjoy the view of lush landscaping, a tranquil fountain, and outdoor patio. This home offers so much space and very easy living! Anchor yourself in this amazing neighborhood near the GW Parkway, running trails, parks, and shopping. Easy access to Old Town, DC, 495, Mount Vernon and more. Welcome Home!