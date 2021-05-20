38 20th Street SE
BRILLIANT BUNGALOW LOCATED BLOCKS FROM GEORGIA HANFORD PARK, ROOSEVELT AND LINCOLN SCHOOLS! Beautiful hardwoods throughout, natural wood, & a brick fireplace with mantle are just a few of the enchanting features of this home. New carpet in the living room with built-ins which overlooks the front porch & the calming hanging swing out front. The spacious dining room is just off the living room and opens to the updated kitchen. Appliances and rolling island will stay, large window overlooking the rear yard. All 3 bedrooms feature hardwood flooring. Newly remodeled bathroom includes walk-in shower & tub. Laundry, 1/2 bath, shelter room, & storage galore can be found in the basement. Electrical has been updated. New metal roof in 2016, furnace & air conditioner new in 2019. Detached 3 stall garage is just off the alley, plenty of space in the back yard for barbecues, friends, pets & kiddos to enjoy the patio on those cool summer nights. Don't miss your opportunity to call this HOME today!www.janefischer.com