Real Estate

38 20th Street SE

janefischer.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBRILLIANT BUNGALOW LOCATED BLOCKS FROM GEORGIA HANFORD PARK, ROOSEVELT AND LINCOLN SCHOOLS! Beautiful hardwoods throughout, natural wood, & a brick fireplace with mantle are just a few of the enchanting features of this home. New carpet in the living room with built-ins which overlooks the front porch & the calming hanging swing out front. The spacious dining room is just off the living room and opens to the updated kitchen. Appliances and rolling island will stay, large window overlooking the rear yard. All 3 bedrooms feature hardwood flooring. Newly remodeled bathroom includes walk-in shower & tub. Laundry, 1/2 bath, shelter room, & storage galore can be found in the basement. Electrical has been updated. New metal roof in 2016, furnace & air conditioner new in 2019. Detached 3 stall garage is just off the alley, plenty of space in the back yard for barbecues, friends, pets & kiddos to enjoy the patio on those cool summer nights. Don't miss your opportunity to call this HOME today!

www.janefischer.com
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

9105 Le Velle Drive

Coming Soon! Pristine FULLY RENOVATED Rambler with Main Level Bedrooms - CLASSIC CHEVY CHASE!! Gorgeous & like-new rambler on quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Chevy Chase. Easy one or two level living setup!! Stunning eat-in kitchen w/open shelving, gas range & stainless appliances. Separate dining room w/built-in storage. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Two fireplaces; one gas, one wood-burning. Fully finished walkout basement with 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 additional space, perfect for office/den/storage + large living room & laundry room. Main level primary suite w/attached bath. Two tier deck + patio in spacious rear yard. Private & serene! 1 car garage + driveway. Close to parks, trail system, shopping, restaurants, DC, Silver Spring AND Bethesda! Bethesda Schools.
Real Estateoucampus.org

6824 S 33rd Ave

6824 South 33rd - This 4 Bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2214 Sq ft home is extremely clean and ready to move in. There are 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms on the upper floor and 1 Bedroom 1 Bath on the ground floor. Home occupies 3 levels on the left side of the entry way(middle level) there is a formal living room and dining room, this flows into a spacious kitchen with informal dining which overlooks the family room on the ground floor. The stairways to the 3 bedrooms on the upper level is to the right of the entry way. The home has new tiles in Kitchen, Dining room, Bathrooms and high traffic areas. **Located in the Silverstone Estate community , the home has access to community play ground and walking pathways.
Real Estatejenwalker.com

1203 GATEWOOD DRIVE

Nestled in the sought-after and picturesque neighborhood of Villamay, 1203 Gatewood Drive is a true gem on a private lot and ready for move-in! This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with an oversized 2-car garage has everything you need on two spacious levels. Enter through the foyer and immediately fall in love with the updated gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring tall natural cabinetry, sleek granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Enjoy meals in your dining room that leads out to a stone patio, a perfect place for a grill or indoor/outdoor dining! Flow right into the huge living room overlooking the lush backyard, offering abundant natural light and a wood-burning fireplace. Warm hardwood flooring leads you down the hall to the primary suite with a large ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom round out this main level. Head downstairs to a generous sized lower level featuring a second wood burning fireplace, unique stone flooring, and brick wall detail. The living area is so versatile, offering a large space for a recreational room, den, playroom... so many options! A bedroom, additional full bathroom, and gorgeous and bright sunroom are situated off the living room. Head out to the sunroom where you can relax and enjoy a quiet evening with friends and family. Enjoy the view of lush landscaping, a tranquil fountain, and outdoor patio. This home offers so much space and very easy living! Anchor yourself in this amazing neighborhood near the GW Parkway, running trails, parks, and shopping. Easy access to Old Town, DC, 495, Mount Vernon and more. Welcome Home!
Real Estateoldhousesunder50k.com

c.1919 Affordable Home For Sale in OH $40K

Love the vintage kitchen cupboard. Very Spacious home on the east side of Youngstown full basement that offers plenty of storage. The large backyard gives you plenty of room and space.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

546 South Carlisle Street

Beautiful 3-level townhome in the Antrim Crossing subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage. First level offers an open family room, laundry area, and half bath. Second level offers a large a large kitchen with granite countertops, island, ample cabinetry, pantry and dining area. Separating dining room. Living room. Bedrooms on third level. Wonderful master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en suite. Close to shopping, dining, and Route 11, Interstate 81. Schedule your tour today!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

100 SE 5th Avenue #Ph 3

PENTHOUSE PERFECTION!This coveted direct waterfront condo is perched directly over the Intracoastal waterway, with SE views to Lake Boca Raton! Beautiful garden grounds, a dozen docks and boat slips are within a stone's throw from the spacious 5th floor balcony. The beamed vaulted ceiling in the dining/living area adds drama and accentuates the light and bright exposure southeast.The open floor plan of this amazing ''El Lago'' penthouse is fantastic for entertaining, with an open kitchen and sit down breakfast bar. Split bedrooms afford privacy, and there are many upgrades included. Enjoy the unparalleled lifestyle of Mizner Court, from it's perfect location downtown, walking distance to the beach; Amazing amenities...2 tennis courts, clubhouse, 2 pools, 4 whirlpools, 2 gyms and.
Real Estateatproperties.com

5 Royal Vale Drive

Incredible opportunity to build your dream home on the water at Ginger Creek! This 4,881 sq ft Craftsman home is on over an acre of property has an inviting front porch, open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a large covered lanai to enjoy the view. There is a first floor master, laundry, study, dining room and spacious family room. Plans can be altered or bring your our own ideas! The builder is flexible in building and price.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

22893 Ironwedge Drive

Beautiful 3 bedroom 21/2 bathroom townhomeFirst floor has renovated open kitchen with stainless appliances .Enter the living room with soaring 19 ft. ceilings and a granite wood burning fireplace. French doors from the living room and dining room leads to a screened in patio with full lake view. Full size front loading washer and dryer and renovated half bath. Garage floors refinished and there is an extra fridge and freezer. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms . Renovated Jack and Jill bathroom. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with large sitting room and lakeview patio. Master bathroom has double sinks and a jetted tub. Ironwedge is nestled in Boca Delmar. Centrally located close to shops and in an A+ school district.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Adorable bungalow nestled in the heart of Hancock, this charmer features pleasing curb appeal, recent updates to the kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted walls, and is located near all the amenities. Enjoy the fresh air in your back yard, find enjoyment walking or biking on the nearby Western Maryland Rail Trail and C&O Canal, or venture to one of several town parks. Located just off I-70, I-68, and US 522 for easy commuting, or use a bedroom and upgraded electric for your home office. A newer oil burning furnace heats the hot water radiators for clean, easy heat. The main level offers 9 foot ceilings with two bedrooms and a full bath, with two more bedrooms and a half bath on the second floor. A detached garage could store the car, or be used as a workshop for the home hobbyist. This home is great for all -- older adults needing to downsize with one level living and extra storage, or the growing family with rooms for each.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7647 Stony Creek Lane

Offer deadline is Monday 5/17 at 12:00 pm. This bright and airy Contemporary 3-story corner unit condo features 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a sunroom and a large-semi closed off loft! Enter into the foyer area with 18 ft. soaring ceilings, slate floors, a coat closet and storage underneath the stairs. Cherry hardwood floors lead you to the main level with a spacious and open floor plan.+- The main level offers a large dining room with chair rail molding and custom lighting, a generous size kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances, and a living room with a wood burning fireplace accented by a slate finish and a sunroom.+- Take another flight of stairs to the loft, ideal for an office, exercise room and providing additional storage space. Venture back to the main level down the hall to the tastefully remodeled hall bathroom with a ceramic tile shower complimented by an accent border, classy/chic hexagon flooring, a pedestal sink and new fixtures. The owner+GGs suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet with an Elfa closet system organizer and an en-suite bathroom with a spa bathtub and large vanity area. Notable upgrades throughout the years include hot water heater +GG18, washer and dryer +G-14, windows replaced +GG10 and HVAC +GG09. Woodland Village is a sought-after community that includes an outdoor adult pool and kiddie pools, tot lot, tennis courts, grilling stations, sidewalks and paths, meticulously maintained grounds and an annual community clean up, yard sale and pool party. This home is also conveniently located blocks to Bellow Springs Elementary School, to shops and restaurants and minutes from I-95and Route 100. Easy access to BWI, Ft. Meade, NSA, DC and Baltimore. This beautifully upgraded condo and it+GGs desirable location is awaiting its new owner!
Real Estatejanefischer.com

108 15th Ave S

YEAR ROUND CABIN / HOME 1/2 block to the LAKE - by the Public approach that has a small beach. Walking distance to the Landing. You will have year round enjoyment here. This cabin / home is simply adorable! Great open floor plan with an awesome front deck, lake views and a super sized private back patio. You will love the extra finished room off the garage for the overflow of friends and family! New windows ordered and will be installed once they arrive. This one won't last - Call today and ENJOY all that Clear Lake has to offer!
Real Estateoucampus.org

22125 N 29th Ave

New Build Condos in Gated Community! Move in ready 6/18 - Last One available soon! Great location with easy access to I17 and 101 freeways. This 3 bedroom condo boasts an amazing floorplan with the master on the first floor and 2 additional bedroom bedrooms on the 3rd floor. It has large closets, plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white soft close cabinets, and a 2 car garage. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent! Be the first to live in these homes. No cats, no smoking.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7208 Gormel Drive

Breathtaking renovations and an amazing lot!+-Complete kitchen remodel: brand new cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee on the inviting side porch right off the kitchen. The versatile addition on the main level can be a family room or a bedroom. 3 other spacious bedrooms including the owner's suite and 2 brand new bathrooms+-complete the main level. The newly updated lower level doesn't disappoint with a spacious rec room with a fireplace, a bedroom and an updated full bathroom, loads of storage in the utility room/laundry area. Huge porch in the back overlooks the grassy backyard. Additional highlights of this beautiful home include new paint, refinished hardwood floors on main level, new carpet, new windows, updated light fixtures, HVAC+-(approx. 2020), metal roof! Commuter's dream: very quick access to I95, I395, I495, Fairfax County Pkwy, Springfield Metro. Springfield Town Center and other popular shopping and dining opportunities are just a short drive away.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1341 Independence Court SE

If you saw it before come back and take a second look! Owner made updates based on feedback including updating bathrooms and lighting throughout house. A stately 4-level garage townhome built in 2004 located in SE Capitol Hill's coveted Bryan Square. Conveniently located near Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, and Potomac Ave metros. The first level features an office or sitting room and an over-sized one car garage. At the top of the stairs is a powder room leading to a fully open 2nd level with living, dining, and kitchen areas. The 2nd level also features a cozy gas fireplace and a wine bar including separate ice maker, wine refrigerator, and wine storage. You will find crown molding, distinguished light fixtures, and plantation shutters throughout the home and it has been upgraded with surround sound speakers and offers dual zone heating and cooling. The third level has two bedroom suites with walk-in closets and laundry. The top level is unique with a fully open layout with a terrace. The layout offers added flexibility to be used as a grand entertaining space or a large owner's suite. All light switches and receptacles are in the proper placements if the originally planned wall to divide the level for a smaller bedroom suite and den area is desired. Freshly painted and waiting for a new owner!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

23289 Barlake Drive

This bright and airy 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms corner Villa at Lakes of BocaBarwood has a lot to offer. Just under 1,600 square feet under air. This property features vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, crown molding, newer SS appliances, tile floors in the living areas, wood like floor in the master bedroom and second bedroom. Both Bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled. Spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer with sink and subway tile as back splash and lot of storage space. AC was replaced in 2017 and a new tankless water heater installed. A large, screened patio to BBQ and relax with family and friends with no immediate neighbors in the backyard. Plenty of parking and each owner has a covered assigned spot with a storage bin.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Padonia Woods Court

Elegant, custom brick, humble abode tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Padonia Woods! 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an oversized 3 car garage sitting on 3.2 acres of land. Featuring custom designed coffered ceilings in living room, dining room, foyer and master bedroom, custom drapes in primary bedroom, primary closet & dining room, and wide plank hardwood floors throughout entire first and second level. Updates: knocked down previous existing fireplace to create a large, open concept dining room, redesigned main fireplace with floor to ceiling rock tile and marble, and installed motorized chandelier lift in main foyer. LED lighting in every room, 2 custom walk in closets in primary bedroom, California style closets in all bedrooms, 6 zone central audio system, central alarm with 19 cameras and touch screen controls, entire house wired with Cat6 network drops and WiFi access points. This complete basement renovation provides all of the entertaining needs you could ever imagine with a new bathroom, Italian tile floor, custom bar and game room, and a 12 seat ultra-high def home theater with 120+G- screen! A true back yard oasis with a large double deck and gazebo combination, including motorized awnings that overlook Koi fish ponds with waterfalls and a Japanese garden. Take in all of the gorgeous fall and winter scenery while staying warm from in the jacuzzi tub on the lower patio. Plus a fenced in side yard for dogs and children! Other updates include all new energy efficient double and triple pane windows and a brand new roof with 50 year shingle and 6 inch gutters!
Golfarlingtonrealtyinc.com

361 Meridian Drive

2/361 Location, Location, Location, Cleared, golf course lot overlooking a Pond on a pristine golf course in a highly sought after area of Captains Cove. Please take a minute a step out of your car and walk to the back for the lot. Seller has done the work, 3BR Cert Letter on file. Just a short walk or bike ride to all the amenities. Buy now and use the amenities until you are ready to build. Captains Cove is a golf & waterfront community located on the Eastern Shore of VA nestled on the Chincoteague Bay and close to Chincoteague Island, Wallops Island & Ocean City MD. HOA amenities :Golf, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts, boat ramp, playground, security, walking trails,dog park and so much more. Call for more information.