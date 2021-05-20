Robert Eggers' ‘The Northman' Test-Screens, Reactions ...
I have been a major advocate of Eggers' filmmaking skills, at least ever since I saw "The Witch" at Sundance 6 years ago. He's the real deal, even if I thought "The Lighthouse," a compulsively watchable film, was a tad beneath Eggers' skills as a filmmaker. "The Northman," which finished production just a few months ago, stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård, and Willem Dafoe. There is no word yet on what the plot is about, and I doubt, much like with his other films, we will get plot detail before release.