newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Real Reason Jennifer Aniston Changed Her Last Name

By Hope Campbell
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Aniston rose to superstardom when she landed the role of Rachel Green on the iconic NBC sitcom "Friends" in 1994. While she'd appeared on some episodic television, as well as had a starring role in the TV version of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," (via IMDb), it was Rachel who made Aniston into a household name. But Aniston is not her true family name actually and a show business legacy is what turned her into Jennifer Aniston.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
John Aniston
Person
Telly Savalas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soap Opera#Family Name#Stage Name#Hollywood#Ellen Show#Nbc#Money Inc#Pop Sugar#The Daily Mail#Changed#Sitcom#Daughter#Star#Imdb#Television#Ferris Bueller#Show Business#Superstardom#Rose#Crete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Greece
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member. Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom. "I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did...
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Jennifer Aniston Is Fully Vaccinated And Feeling Oh So Good

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston, everyone keeps asking this same question: why is she so perfect? The Hollywood actress recently revealed that she is fully vaccinated and as you can imagine, feeling oh so good about it, too. Here’s what you need to know. Sharing a photo of herself...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

The Real Reason Sydney Sweeney Keeps Her Boyfriend Jonathan Davino Secret

Sydney Sweeney is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood right now. She's become one of the hardest working up-incoming actresses, and we can't ignore it anymore. With credits in some of the biggest films and television show right now, including Euphoria, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects, she's everywhere. She's only 23 years old, with only about a decade in the business under her belt, and she's already worth about a million dollars.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston feels 'extremely lucky' following health update

Jennifer Aniston stunned fans with a social media post in which she revealed she’s feeling very fortunate. The Friends star shared a stunning photo of herself along with a heartfelt message. In the professional snapshot, Jennifer was wearing a sleek black outfit and had her arms outstretched with her head...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Aniston celebrates major milestone by giving back

The one where Jennifer Aniston gets fully vaccinated! The iconic Friends star basked in the glory of getting her COVID-19 vaccination done on Friday, May 7. Alongside a blissful and beautiful photograph, she wrote: “Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good 🎶💪🏼.” In her typically kind fashion, Jen also used the moment as an opportunity to promote a larger cause and assist those in need.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Revisiting host’s first-ever on-set interview with Jennifer Aniston

Eighteen years ago, Ellen DeGeneres sat down for the first episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, welcoming her inaugural guest: Jennifer Aniston.DeGeneres announced on Wednesday that her daytime show will end after 19 seasons, meaning it’s now expected to wrap up in 2022.The programme’s first episode aired in September 2003. At the time, The Ellen Show, the sitcom on which DeGeneres starred between 2001 and 2002, had recently concluded, and DeGeneres was embracing a new career as a talk show host.Aniston, meanwhile, was still starring in Friends, which was about to enter its 10th and final season.“What’s better than...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Lovechild?

Was Jennifer Aniston ‘blindsided’ by the news that Brad Pitt has a secret lovechild? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop revisits the story. Jennifer Aniston Shocked By News Of Brad Pitt’s Lovechild?. One year ago, NW published the story that big news had broken...