It came as a surprise to many last week when Burnet head football coach, Jerod Rye, announced that he was stepping down as the Bulldogs leader on the gridiron. He commented that he was leaving the position to spend more time with his family. Rye and his wife, Stephanie, moved to Burnet in 1999 and Jerod spent time coaching the Dawgs and Lady Dawgs in football, basketball, softball and track until they left the area in 2006.