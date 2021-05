The worn wooden tables on the second-floor balcony of the Last Kind Words Saloon offer the best vantage point, at least from a people-watching perspective. The sight lines down into the tall, busy bar and restaurant are unobstructed, and the clatter from below rises to the tin roof like a light fog. From up here, you can take in the many details of the space: the hanging antlers, the long underlit bar, and every inch of the faded off-white wallpaper that runs from corner to corner.