Bidensky Termidor (BT), one of our founding student-athletes, was a rising star and role model at Crossover Mission and the Indian River community. He was known as a young man whose joyful, curious spirit, and unending energy and social acumen, had taken all that was available to him and made it greater! His tragic and untimely death on the last day of high school left a hole for all of us at Crossover mission and beyond.