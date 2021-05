Celebs — they’re just like us! Or, at least they are when it comes to swearing off social media and then logging back in days later. Truly quitting an app like Instagram or Twitter is so freaking hard, after all. That’s why it wasn’t too surprising when Twitter's unofficial mayor, Chrissy Teigen, returned to the social media platform just weeks after publicly calling it quits. She was transparent about why she came back, but recently, John Legend’s quotes about Chrissy Teigen quitting Twitter spilled even more tea.