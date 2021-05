(Atlantic) A USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution will be held at the Cass County Community Center today from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Anyone is welcome to visit the drive-through food box pick-up events, and no documentation or proof of need is required. Boxes will be given away at no cost. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. The USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes contain fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and pre-cooked meat. Participants may take an extra box or two to share with family or neighbors who can’t make it to the pantry.