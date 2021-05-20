BET Sets 3-Part News Special for Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

In the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, cities across the US are joining together this year for a virtual AIDS Walk: Live at Home, to raise funds for the ongoing battle against the AIDS epidemic and the vital services needed by people most vulnerable to HIV and COVID-19. The televised and streaming event, which will take place on Sunday, May 16, is led by GMHC of New York and Vivent Health of Milwaukee, in collaboration with AIDS Walk organizations in Austin, Los Angeles, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Seattle, for a remote star-studded turnout that will encompass all parts of the country and surpass the size of last year’s virtual rally.