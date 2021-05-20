'Flee,' 'Jiang Ziya' and 'Lamya's Poem' Headline 2021 Annecy Feature Film Competition

Fairy Tail's creator tested Twitter's new limits in a creative way with a steamy sketch. Hiro Mashima is one of the most popular creators working in action manga these days, and not only is it because the creator is working on several different projects at one time but even with that workload Mashima is often open about his creations with fans. Often celebrating his various works with fans on Twitter, the creator has been seen sharing art of his favorite characters that fans have really come to appreciate in the years following Fairy Tail's end.