The U.S. will need to implement most of the $4 trillion in programs President Biden outlined on April 28 on top of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan if it is to compete successfully with an increasingly hardline China. Failing this, if China continues to grow three or four times faster than the U.S. while we go back to only 2-3 percent growth after a faster spurt in 2021, the U.S. could lose this competition as China’s Xi Jinping believes it will.