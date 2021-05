CHARLOTTE – The edtech startup Ascend has been acquired by Aperture Education in a deal announced this week. The startup, which rebranded in 2020, creates goal-based student engagement software, which Aperture Education plans to integrate with its current offerings as it bolsters social-emotional learning programs for high-school age students, according to a statement. Aperture Education, which is also based in the Charlotte metropolitan area, though across state lines in Fort Mill, South Carolina, developed the DESSA, a well-regarded assessment of a student’s social-emotional learning skills, and now serves nearly 1 million students and 42,000 educators in nearly 500 school districts.