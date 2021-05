The career of a mixed martial arts fighter comes with its share of many hardships. Some cave into the pressure, while some use shortcomings as motivation because their hopes and dreams are far too meaningful to abandon. Calvin “Hollywood” Harbaugh is amongst the many hungry rising competitors looking to cement their legacy in the fight game. The road has been rough for Harbaugh in late 2020 with two consecutive devastating losses. Yet, Hollywood continues to press onward. With a new mindset, new support system, and new purpose, Harbaugh is back and is looking for redemption going into his upcoming fight at Showcase MMA.