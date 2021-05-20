Valheim Was Made By 5 People And Sold Nearly 7 Million Copies

It’s a Capcom dominated top 5 in this week’s Japanese retail sales charts. Resident Evil Village was the big new release of the week, and considering its global launch figures, it’s no surprise that the game has enjoyed a solid enough start in Japan as well. The game’s PS4 version occupies first place, selling over 111,000 copies, with the PS5 version taking the fourth spot with over 38,000 copies sold, for a total of nearly 150,000 copies. However many copies it sold across Xbox consoles in the region is not know- whatever the figure was, it didn’t break into the top 10. Overall, the game’s debut sales have fallen short of what Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 7 each managed though, though it’s worth considering that these numbers don’t include digital sales.