Valheim Was Made By 5 People And Sold Nearly 7 Million Copies

By Jonathan Lee
Kotaku
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good year to be a Viking. Embracer Group, the Swedish video game holding company formerly known as THQ Nordic, released a financial report today showing that early access game Valheim has sold 6.8 million copies so far, with Embracer expecting it to sell up to 8 million copies in total by the summer.

kotaku.com
