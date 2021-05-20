newsbreak-logo
Tira News — May 19, 2021: Peerless Baptist Church to Have Fish Fry Fundraiser

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 7 hours ago
Laurie Kerby shared that the Peerless Baptist Church is having a fish fry on Saturday, May 22 at 5 P.M., followed by an auction at 6:30 P.M. in their fellowship hall. The meal will include fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and more for donations only. Take out plates are also available.

