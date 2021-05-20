Tira News — May 19, 2021: Peerless Baptist Church to Have Fish Fry Fundraiser

There are so many recognitions happening lately, and like our Chamber Board President Rusty Posey says, you can’t go wrong recognizing people. We give a salute to Rowena Johnson, who dedicated her life to teaching our children. She was my third grade teacher her first year teaching, and was a loving, disciplined teacher and principal who touched more children and parents than we will ever know. The SSISD board voted to rename Lamar Primary as Rowena Johnson Primary in a proper memorial. Also, thanks to Coach Cip and his family for all they have done in the community. Best of luck moving forward. Lastly, in the education realm, a warm, thoughtful prayer was given at the National Junior Honor Society ceremony Monday night for dedicated SSMS teacher Senor Mangon in his battle with cancer. Hopkins County is blessed to have so many outstanding educators.