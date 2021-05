Josh Heupel has emphasized recruiting the state of Tennessee since taking over as Tennessee's head coach. Coming in behind never makes things easy, as Heupel had to work to make in-roads around the Volunteer State quickly. His efforts will continue throughout the loaded 2022 cycle, but he has wasted no time in making a push on the 2023 recruiting front, as the class is already looking to be top-heavy with Division 1 talent. Several of the players on this list will have a strong case to be featured in Sports Illustrated's SI99 ranking when the time comes. We take an early look at several of the players Heupel's staff has already extended an offer to below.