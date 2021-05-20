No new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Thursday, May 20

BROOKINGS – The state is reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in South Dakota Thursday. None of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases remain at 4,218 total cases: 4,160 of those people have recovered (two new), with 21 active cases (down by two) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,814 people have tested negative in Brookings County (20 new), and 161 people (one new) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.