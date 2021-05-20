newsbreak-logo
Fewer than 100 Poultry Day bulk orders left

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 9 hours ago

VERSAILLES —Poultry Days has less than 70 coolers of bulk chicken left. These will sell quickly with over 10,000 halves already sold. All bulk sales will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Bulk sales are prepurchase only at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Coolers are available for pick up on Friday, Saturday...

