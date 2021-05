Kevin and Taylor have hosted one of the most consistently successful music morning shows in Atlanta for over 15 years. With a blend of encouraging music, real life conversations, and good clean fun, listeners will feel like Kevin and Taylor are a part of their own families. They’ve been recognized with numerous industry awards including Radio and Records Personalities of the Year and “Best Morning Drive Show” by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The show is first and foremost a place that is safe for the whole family. A show that moms and dads can listen to and be entertained with music and content that’s relevant to their life and enjoyable for their family. The best part is there’s no changing stations to avoid topics the kids in the car shouldn’t hear. Their hard-to-find chemistry is now available for your station, and not just in mornings! Stations can add engaging content between their local songs in any morning, mid-day, or afternoon daypart with FTP content delivery.