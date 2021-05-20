newsbreak-logo
Valley Center, CA

County to explore feasibility of senior, youth services in VC

By David Ross
Valley Roadrunner
 9 hours ago

Listening to many voices in Valley Center who have asked for the County to bring a senior center to the area, 5th District Supervisors Jim Desmond Wednesday introduced a measure that mandates the Chief Administrative Officer to analyze the feasibility of implementing an intergenerational center pilot program here. The measure...

www.valleycenter.com
