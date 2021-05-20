newsbreak-logo
Atlanta’s Praise Welcomes Jekalyn Carr

By Radio Ink
Radio Ink
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio One Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 has hired Jekalyn Carr for middays. Carr is a Grammy Award nominated, Stellar Award and Dove Award-winning recording artist. “Jekalyn is a dynamic young lady who represents the new age of Inspirational Artists,” said Derek Harper, PD. “We are happy that Praise 102.5 is the platform thru which she can now bring inspiration, entertainment & information to the masses daily.”

